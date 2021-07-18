ST. MICHAELS — Christmas in St Michaels announced it’s accepting applications for grants this year.
The application can be found online on its website Christmasinstmichaels.org
The applications must be postmarked by Sept. 01, 2021. Notifications of grant status is Sept. 30, 2021 and distribution will be in February 2022.
The organization is grateful to all who contributed in any way to our 2020 event, making it possible for grants at the same level to all our beneficiaries.
Any questions please contact, Pat Martin 410-745-6049 or Linda Seemans 410- 829-0163.
