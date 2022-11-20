Christmas in St. Michaels ornament features Maryland Blue Crab

This year’s 19th Christmas in St. Michaels Collector’s Ornament features the Maryland Blue Crab and is adapted from an original drawing by local designer and artist Scott Sullivan.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

ST. MICHAELS — The nineteenth annual Christmas in St. Michaels Limited Edition Collectors Ornament celebrates the consummate Chesapeake icon, the Maryland Blue Crab. The ornament was adapted from an original drawing by local designer and artist Scott Sullivan.

