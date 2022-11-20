Christmas in St. Michaels ornament features Maryland Blue Crab

ST. MICHAELS — The nineteenth annual Christmas in St. Michaels Limited Edition Collectors Ornament celebrates the consummate Chesapeake icon, the Maryland Blue Crab. The ornament was adapted from an original drawing by local designer and artist Scott Sullivan.
“This year’s ornament is a celebration of our favorite crustacean,” said Christmas in St. Michaels Board President Pat Martin. “Our limited-edition ornament pays homage to the summertime staple of cracking and eating steamed hard-shells or feasting on soft-shells in St. Michaels and throughout Maryland’s Eastern Shore and this year’s ornament is a celebration.”
The ornaments are crafted in 24k gold-plated brass and delivered in a gift box. Included in each box are a description and historical information pertaining to the theme of the ornament. The cost of each ornament is $26.50 including shipping.
The ornaments are available for purchase online, at the Christmas in St. Michaels Marketplace and Sweet Shoppe, and at select retail locations including American Holiday Home, Brackish Life, Charisma, the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum Store, Chesapeake Trading Company, Pemberton Pharmacy & Gifts in St. Michaels, Sea Captain’s Cottage, Shore United Bank’s St. Michaels office, St. Michaels Harbour Inn, Marina & Spa, The Christmas Shop, The Preppy Redneck and Trade Whims in Easton.
The Dec. 9-11 Christmas in St. Michaels events include a Lighted Boat Parade and festive Talbot Street Parade; a Tour of Homes; Breakfast with Santa; Holiday Music and Meals; a Santa Dash; a Marketplace and Sweet Shoppe, and more.
Proceeds from Christmas in St. Michaels help the people served by local nonprofit organizations, with more than $1.4M in support provided since the event began in 1987. Event updates, online purchases and more about Christmas in St. Michaels are at christmasinstmichaels.org.
