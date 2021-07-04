ST. MICHAELS — Write what you know, goes the old saying.
Apparently, Bryan Christy is following that advice.
Christy recently visited the Talbot County Free Library’s St. Michael’s branch to discuss his recently published thriller, “In the Company of Killers.”
The main character, Tom Klay, is a tall, middle aged, investigative reporter who is rather handsome.
“I’m a tall, middle aged, former investigative reporter and rather handsome,” he said, jokingly, and to laughter. But unlike Christy, Klay is also a CIA spook.
“In the Company of Killers” is hailed by critics and audience members at the St. Michaels Library. “The New Yorker” wrote the novel is “One of the eight thrillers to read this summer.” It has received starred reviews from “Publisher Weekly”, “Kirkus Review”, “Booklist” and “Bookpage.”
“The New York Times Book Review” praised Christy’s as “[i]mmensely talented… Christy’s muscular, vivid writing and John le Carré-esque talent for thrusting us deep into unfamiliar territory ensure that what could lapse into cliché instead sounds fresh and exciting… Klay is a great, flawed hero, in the vein of the classic hard-drinking, hard-living, hard-loving loner.”
The novel took a few years to write, but the 57-year-old said he’s been kicking around the idea since he was 33. Between then and now, he worked as an investigative reporter writing for “Playboy” and “National Geographic.”
At “National Geographic” magazine, who found fame chasing after an Asian underworld boss, Anson Wong, know as the Pablo Escobar of the rare animal trafficking world. The magazine headlined the article “The Kingpin.”
Christy explained the article was different than the usual “National Geographic” stories. “The Kingpin” didn’t focus on animals being trafficked, but the trafficker himself.
“Stories, especially crime stories, can make a difference,” he said. The result of his investigation led to a prison sentence for Wong and new poaching laws in Asian countries.
He eventually turned his investigation into a non-fiction book. However, he wanted to explore fiction writing, after all he was a heavy reader of thrillers — John Le Carre, Raymond Chandler, Don Winslow, Viet Thanh Nguyen and Steph Cha to name a handful of authors who he enjoys reading.
“Fiction in any form has always intended to be realistic,” Chandler penned in his essay on writing crime, “The Simple Art of Murder.”
“In the Company of Killers” was no exception.
Many ideas and drafts later, “In the Company of Killers” was published. During his speech last week, Christy got a bit emotional remembering his father when explaining the origins of the book.
During his father’s last days, Christy told his dad he wanted to give up law and start writing for a living. Christy was prepared for his father’s, a third-generation funeral director, negative reaction.
Instead, father told son to follow his passion. “Son, death is not negotiable,” the father said, meaning leave that boring law firm job and become a thriller writer.
The St. Michaels Library has copies of “In the Company of Killers.” Christy told audience members a second Tom Klay book is in the works.
