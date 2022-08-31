Benedictine students and staff enjoy Chrome City Ride as it returned to celebrate its 20th anniversary and raise funds to support the crucial services that Benedictine provides to the individuals it serves.
Sister’s Choice winner was Joe Leabers, center, for his 2009 Harley Davidson Custom-Built Road King. With him are Spud Blake, founder of Chrome City Ride, left, and Scott Evans, Benedictine executive director, right.
Benedictine school campus in Ridgely fills with motorcycles for its 20th anniversary Chrome City Ride motorcycle rally and car show.
Sister’s Choice winner was Dan Ruby, center, for his 1949 Mercury Coupe. With him are Spud Blake, founder of Chrome City Ride, left, and Scott Evans, Benedictine executive director, right.
RIDGELY – The Benedictine campus was gleaming with chrome on July 31, as the 20th Chrome City Ride made its way back after a two-year hiatus. A fundraiser to support the children and adults with developmental disabilities that Benedictine serves was a welcome site to see. This year’s event raised $100,000 and Benedictine’s campus in Ridgely welcomed close to 1,000 riders, drivers and spectators. This event has grown into one of the largest rides in the state.
“The students and adults that we serve were delighted to see the motorcycles and classic cars descend upon our school campus,” said Executive Director Scott Evans. “This is an important fundraiser for Benedictine and it brings joy to everyone that attends.”
Spud Blake, the founder of Chrome City Ride, has led a team of dedicated friends and colleagues, mostly in state and local law enforcement, to execute this motorcycle rally ride and car show which has five rally points located on both sides of the Bay Bridge.
“I am eternally grateful to each and every committee member that has volunteered their time, many of them since the first Chrome City Ride event 20 years ago. I am also thankful for the dedicated staff at Benedictine,” Blake said. “My sister was placed with Benedictine many years ago after my family had done a nationwide search. The residents of Benedictine are treated with so much dignity, love and respect. It has been a fantastic place for Barbara and for our family too.”
Sponsors of the event included Tri Gas and Oil, Kent Island American Legion, Choptank Transport, Easton Elks No. 1622, Association of Maryland Pilots, CORE Property Group of Coldwell Banker, among others, and many Benedictine families and donors. Since its inception Chrome City Ride has raised over $2 million to support the children and adults with moderate to severe developmental disabilities that Benedictine serves.
“We are very proud to have been a sponsor of the 20th annual Chrome City Ride. Knowing that Benedictine provides life-changing service to countless children and adults with developmental disabilities, this was an event we were excited to get behind,” said sponsor Brian Spicer, president of Spicer Bros. Construction. “Benedictine offers amazing educational programs, community living programs, as well as employment training programs to the individuals they serve. Community support is vital in allowing them to continue providing these important services, so we wanted to help bring as much awareness and support to the ride and the great cause behind it as possible.”
The winner of the Sister’s Choice Award, named after Sister Jeannette, who led Benedictine from its inception in 1959 until her retirement in 2012, was Joe Leabers for his 2009 Harley Davidson Custom-Built Road King and Dan Ruby for his 1949 Mercury Coupe. Rally point partners included Outback Steakhouse in Annapolis; CPR Porsche Restoration in Easton; Rommel Harley Davidson Delmarva in Salisbury; Old Glory Harley Davidson in Laurel; and Hitchcock Autoworks in Owings.
Motorcycles, street rods, classic and custom cars were all invited to participate and everyone who registered received an official Chrome City Ride T-shirt, lunch from Famous Dave’s and a day of fun and entertainment with door prizes, car contests and music.
