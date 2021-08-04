CENTREVILLE — The Centreville High School Alumni Association recently announced its 2021 Scholarship recipients.
Six graduating seniors were selected to win the CHS Alumni Associations $1,000 scholarships. They are as follows:
Betsy Eastman of Centreville, granddaughter of Bonnie Dean Roschy, class of 1959 and great-granddaughter of Miriam Bishop Dean, class of 1923. Mrs. Dean was the Commercial Teacher at Centreville High School.
Bree Haufe of Easton, granddaughter of James R. Skinner, class of 1951.
Billy Haufe of Easton, grandson of James R. Skinner, class of 1951.
Kayla McMichael of Easton, granddaughter of Joseph F. Shortall, class of 1959.
Natalie Smith of Sudlersville, great-granddaughter of Irene Davis Smith Saffell, class of 1942.
Helen Boone of Centreville, daughter of Susan Baker Boone.
Four graduating seniors were selected to win the Dr. Elizabeth P. Hagen CHS Memorial Scholarship. They are as follows:
Kelly Paramore of Centreville, great-granddaughter of Helen Dudley Cecil, class of 1946.
Kacy Waters of Cordova, granddaughter of Clinton Waters, class of 1959.
Cara Wilson of Roanoke, Virginia, great-granddaughter of Thelma Callahan Golt, class of 1937, and granddaughter of Nancy Golt Heleney, class of 1964.
Kamryn Dixon of Greensboro, great-granddaughter of Lillian Boyce Swann, class of 1917.
Anna Roser of Easton, granddaughter of Faye Dean Roser, Class of 1958 and Fred Roser, class of 1959. Anna’s scholarship was given anonymously by a member of the class of 1958.
Autumn Conley of Queen Anne, granddaughter of Daniel Shortall, class of 1955 and Anne Moore Shortall, class of 1954. Autumn’s scholarship was sponsored by the class of 1954.
Blake Geisel of Denton, grandson of Loretta Starkey Reynolds, class of 1961. The class of 1961 has sponsored Blake’s scholarship.
Julia Eismeier of Centreville, granddaughter of Shirley Shortall Friel, class of 1949. Julia is receiving the David Clark Memorial Scholarship.
This year the CHS Alumni Association has been fortunate to give out two $5,000 Dr. Elizabeth P. Hagen CHS Memorial Scholarships. The recipients are:
Grace Findlay and Nicholas Francesconi, both of Centreville and both graduated from Queen Anne’s County High School.
Caitlin Pheiffer of Centreville has been awarded the Dr. Elizabeth P. Hagen Light Tomorrow with Today Scholarship in the amount of $5,000. This scholarship is awarded through Chesapeake Charities. Caitlin is the granddaughter of Chester Cissell, class of 1963.
The officers and members of the Centreville High School Alumni Association are proud of the scholarships the group gives out each year. This year’s total scholarships are in the amount of $29,000.
Due again to the restrictions concerning the COVID-19 Pandemic the association was unable to have its annual Alumni Reunion Dinner in May where we give out our scholarships to each recipient. They were each mailed their certificates. The members wish each of the scholarship winners all the best in their future endeavors.
