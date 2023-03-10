EASTON — The Eastern Shore religious community will pay tribute to Shore native Harriet Ross Tubman on Sunday, March 12, with an interdenominational celebration of her life to be held inside Trinity Cathedral at 315 Goldsborough St. in Easton. The event is open to the public and starts at 3 p.m. It is organized by three churches — Easton’s Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Trappe, and Scotts United Methodist Church, also in Trappe.
Born into slavery in Dorchester County in March of 1822, Harriet Ross Tubman was an abolitionist who led 13 missions to free 70 people — friends and family — from slavery using a network of anti-slavery activists and safe houses known as the Underground Railroad. She later served as a Civil War spy, nurse, suffragist and humanitarian.
This celebration will include a performance by Millicent Sparks, a widely acclaimed re-enactor of Harriet Ross Tubman, as well as musical offerings by the Bay Hundred Covenant Choir. A reception will follow in Miller Hall behind the Cathedral.
The Episcopal Church added Harriet Ross Tubman to its liturgical Calendar of Saints in 1997, one of many reasons why the churches decided to honor Saint Harriet in word and music in the same month as the anniversary of her death on March 10, 1910.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.