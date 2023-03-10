Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center Grand Opening

EASTON — The Eastern Shore religious community will pay tribute to Shore native Harriet Ross Tubman on Sunday, March 12, with an interdenominational celebration of her life to be held inside Trinity Cathedral at 315 Goldsborough St. in Easton. The event is open to the public and starts at 3 p.m. It is organized by three churches — Easton’s Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Trappe, and Scotts United Methodist Church, also in Trappe.

