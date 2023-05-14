EASTON — Recently, the Lawrence Livermore Laboratory in California announced an enormous step forward in the race to provide clean energy. For the first time since the 1950s, scientists have been able to create a nuclear fusion reaction that resulted in a net energy gain — the so called “holy grail” of a carbon-free future.
What does this mean for the future of clean energy? The long-awaited milestone is a critical step towards developing technology that provides unlimited, cheap, clean power but it could be still be a decade or more away from commercial use.
Join Rich Wagner and the Chesapeake Forum on June 1 for look at recent, headline-making experiments in nuclear fusion and their implications for the future of plentiful, clean power. Don’t worry if you aren’t particularly “technical.” A previous student commented that Wagner “has a wonderful understanding of the subject that he easily transfers to the listener.”
“Laser Fusion Experiments and the Implications for Fusion Power” is offered in one session from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 1. This is a hybrid class offered in person at the Easton Family YMCA, via Zoom or recording. Cost: $20. To register, visit https://chesapeakeforum.org.
Wagner is a physicist who worked on the beginnings of the fusion program at Livermore, 1963-1981, and has been a member of government review panels on topics related to the science behind fusion since leaving Livermore in 1981 to become an Assistant Secretary of Defense, with responsibility for oversight of the US nuclear weapon program and of all Department of Defense matters related to chemical and biological weapons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.