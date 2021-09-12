EASTON — “Uh-oh!” How many times have you heard friends say they have been “spammed” and to not respond to an email or Facebook communication from them? It can happen to the most tech-savvy of us!
Join Jason Lee of Jason’s Computer Services and his team of geeks as they put your mind at rest by explaining what you can do, in plain English to protect your private information on mobile phones, tablets, laptops and computers. In this class presented by Chesapeake Forum, you will learn about mobile and computer security standards, PINs, passwords, and two-factor authentication.
More importantly, Lee will tutor students on best practices to avoid online security threats such as scam emails, popups, and phishing scams.
Bring your cell phone, tablet and/or laptop for a 90-minute in-depth tutorial. Desktop computers will be available for use as well.
Enrollment is limited to 10. This class will take place using the computer lab at Jason’s Computer Services in Easton. Single session, your choice of times and dates: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sept 18; 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sept 25; 1:30 to 3 p.m. Oct 23; or 10 to 11:30 a.m. Oct 30. Cost: $10.
Lee, owner of Jason’s Computer Services, has a Degree of Applied Sciences in Computer Science, as well as many specialized degrees in the computer science field – including a MCP, NET+, CCNA, and MCSE. With over 20 years’ experience, Lee has built a team of associates with the highly developed skills, experience, and the professionalism needed to help clients solve a vast array of tech challenges. He was the winner of the Eastern Shore Best award for the past four years.
