DENTON — Senior centers are now open. Chesapeake classes are free unless otherwise advertised. All classes are held at the Caroline Senior Center. Advance sign up required.
Regular classes include: SAIL Fitness with Jennifer, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays; Ceramics with Dora, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays; and Music with Ray, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
Call 410-479-2535 for more information.
