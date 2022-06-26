ST. MICHAELS — There is a traditional way sailors say farewell, by wishing “fair winds and following seas,” but it was a stormy, cold and turbulent Chesapeake Bay that accompanied the classic yacht Elf on Tuesday, May 24, from the Miles River to its new home port on the Sassafras River. For Rick Carrion, the boat’s captain for 53 years, it was a day filled with mixed emotions.
Built in 1888, Elf is America’s oldest active racing yacht and occupies a unique chapter in the history of St. Michaels and the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum. The departure signaled the end of a relationship that spanned 90 years, the last 13 spent at CBMM as a much admired unofficial exhibit. With the museum’s mission to focus on boats built and worked on the Chesapeake Bay, Carrion said it was made clear in December that Elf was deemed out of place as a New England-built racing yacht and dockage fees would begin in April. Carrion said that was the cue it was time to think of the future.
Elf is privately owned by the Classic Yacht Restoration Guild Inc. and not part of the CBMM floating fleet, but Carrion said visitors loved seeing the boat and hearing its history. There are hundreds of paintings and thousands of photographs featuring Elf at the museum. Unfortunately, Carrion said that considerable damage had been done to the deck by wedding and other private party guests illegally climbing on board to take pictures. It’s time, he said, “for the 134-year-old grand old lady to return to her roots.”
The roots run deep starting with the Lawley & Son Shipyard in Quincy, Massachusetts where George Frederick Lawley designed and built an innovative gaff-rigged cutter to race in gentlemen’s regattas. The yacht was so fast, racing regulations were adjusted to placate the sailors left behind. Decades later, Elf arrived in Maryland.
The yacht sailed first into St. Michaels in 1932 by Gus and Vida Van Lennep, a couple of wealthy boating enthusiasts from Philadelphia. Gus Van Lennep had been a Harvard Law School classmate of Talbot County’s John North, known today as a much beloved judge, sailor and artist. Carrion said North invited the Van Lenneps to discover the beauty of the Eastern Shore, and they were so captivated, they stayed to live their retirement years in St. Michaels, sailing Elf on the Miles River. The Van Lenneps were very involved in the community and were often mentioned in the Star Democrat for their philanthropic activity. It led them to join North as co-founders of CBMM in 1965 and the auditorium in the museum’s Steamboat Building is named for them.
After the Van Lenneps sold Elf in 1943, there was a succession of owners who at some point allowed the yacht to fall victim to neglect. Carrion, a native of Earleville in Cecil County, found the boat as a derelict barely floating at a marina on the Sassafras River where he worked during the summer of 1971. The boat was named FLYING HIGH, but actually was sitting in mud, with water seeping in through rotten wood. Carrion was undeterred. Renaming her PAZ (“peace” in Spanish), he did enough repairs to “sail her down the Bay and live on board while getting my degree from the University of Salisbury. I sailed her back to the Sassafras as I started my career as a science teacher at Elkton High School. It is so ironic that years later I sailed Elf to St. Michaels … like she came full circle.”
After discovering the original identification plate in 1975, Carrion learned that his boat was indeed the 19th-century classic yacht Elf, confirmed with a copy of the original design and many photographs. He happened to meet the Van Lenneps in 1977 at a Classic Yacht event in Cambridge where he shared his restoration work only to learn that he was talking to Elf’s former owners. The relationship remained strong and significant over the years.
Carrion had begun the long process of restoring Elf to its original hull and rigging during breaks in teaching, but even after retirement he realized the enormity of the project. In 1982, with encouragement from the Van Lenneps, Carrion founded the non-profit CYRG with a mission to promote maritime heritage, historic boats and environmental awareness of waterways. Through membership, sponsors and grants, Elf’s 17-year restoration was fully funded. Carrion said the Van Lenneps “became a second family to me and were original members of the CYRG Board of Directors.”
Gus Van Lennep had passed away by the time Carrion first sailed Elf to St. Michaels in 2008, but Vida Van Lennep was able to see her former boat in all its glory and was instrumental in securing a permanent berth at CBMM “so I could share Elf with the public.” The late CBMM shipwright Dan Sutherland built the tender (small rowboat) for Elf which Carrion named Vida because “Vida Van Lennep was my adopted grandmother. It was an incredible day to have her at ‘Vida’s’ dedication in 2009.”
Over the years, Carrion has focused on inviting young students on board to teach them about sailing and the many skills required to maintain a piece of history. Elf is on the National Register of Historic Places, and is part of the Maryland Historic Trust. CYRG has received proclamations from the Maryland State Legislature, and Elf has been recognized by the international sailing community as America’s oldest active racing yacht, featured in the Worldwide Classic Boat Show for the past two years.
Elf’s future now rests with CYRG’s campaign to find a permanent home in New England where she was built. Not an easy task. Carrion said maritime museums today “don’t accept a donated boat without a very big endowment to maintain them. It is definitely a factor in leaving CBMM because after 13 years as a crowd favorite we were told to start paying a minimum of $900 per month if we wanted to stay.”
State Del. Johnny Mautz said he considers Elf “a real treasure of St. Michaels” and is surprised CBMM decided to charge for dockage as part of its marina.
CYRG and the museum co-sponsored an annual fundraising Elf Classic Yacht Race for nine years. Carrion’s tree farm has donated thousands of board feet in lumber used by the museum’s shipyard, including wood used in such restorations as the EDNA LOCKWOOD bugeye and the Maryland Dove. In fact, Carrion said thousands of dollars in Black Locust and Ash are the turning blocks and tree nails (“trunnels”) on the Dove.
Carrion said “it hurts that no one even came by to wish us fair winds and following seas. I guess it’s fitting we left at dawn in rotten weather.”
As Elf awaits a new home port and/or a new owner, the public is invited to visit her at Slip 20 at the Sailing Associates Marina in Fredericktown on the Sassafras River. CYRG members enjoy daytime sailing cruises and events like an annual Crab Feast. Membership information, as well as a comprehensive visual history of Elf, can be found at cyrg.org.
Editor’s note: Emilie Knud-Hansen has served on the board of the Classic Yacht Restoration Guild, and she is president of the Friends of the Talbot County Free Library.
