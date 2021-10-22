EASTON — The Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center and the Talbot County Free Library hosted “Nuestras Raíces (Our Roots)” book discussion and reception on Wednesday, Oct. 20.
“As many other places, we are a piece of the diversity that makes this country unique. We have families, that are a big presence in labor force and the schools,” said Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center Hispanic Outreach Coordinator Victoria Gomez Lozano. “We can learn from each other when we listen to our voices. We are part of this community.”
An estimated 50 people in attendance had the opportunity to listen to the story of Veronica Ranero Paz and Estela Vianey Ramirez Ulloa. Both women wrote a book that recounts their life from their homeland to their journey to Easton, Maryland. The illustrations were made by their family members.
Speakers at the event also included Mayor Robert Willey and Talbot County Council Vice President Pete Lesher. During the event, Willey discussed the importance of hearing the unique stories of Talbot County.
“It is most important that the town government hears from all of its citizens regardless of race or ethnic background,” said Easton Mayor Robert Willey. “We try to make government as approachable as possible for everyone and invite comments from each and everyone. People need to know that town officials are not everywhere and do not see everything, so their opinions count and they are most welcome.”
Ranero Paz’s book, “The Pieces of My Heart,” tells the story of a woman who went through challenges and triumphs from her roots in Guatemala to Easton. Her faith and determination to keep moving forward kept her family together. Illustrations were created by her grandson José, which added an emotional touch to this compelling story.
Ramirez Ulloa’s book, “Because of Mommy Tomi,” is an ode to the most important woman in her life: her grandmother. This story tells the captivating bond between a grandmother and her granddaughter. Through ultimate sacrifice, her grandmother protected and raised her in urban Honduras. The author’s two daughters illustrated this story of affection and devotion that has been passed down through the family.
The inspiration to bring these stories to life came from Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center Volunteer Angeline Sturgis. After moving to the Eastern Shore from New Jersey, Sturgis decided to volunteer with the organization after learning about their services to non-English speaking residents in the area.
Once she asked if there would be interest in hearing immigrant stories, both Lozano and Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center Executive Director Matthew Peters were on board. During the process, they also received a small grant from the Talbot Arts Council.
“This is just one way to highlight the different voices in our community and make sure that we are helping to give a voice to the Hispanic/Latino population in Easton,” said Talbot County Free Library Director Dana Newman. “When we hear about each other’s experiences, we open the door wider to being more inclusive and having a better understanding of other cultures.”
“It was a great event. It was about sharing the stories of two immigrant families. People probably remembered something that we often forget that we are all immigrants. We all have our own stories and we end up being in just one community. We will have more books from other countries. We started with the Hispanic community because that is the biggest population here. We would like to get it from other countries of our clients like from Vietnam, Haiti and Ukraine,” said Victoria Gomez Lozano, who works at Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center.
She said that CMRC offers lots of services.
“We are certified by the Maryland Health Connection for whoever is eligible. We can help them get insurance. We can help people who have no health insurance to get applications for medical bills because you know everybody can get sick and have an emergency. We offer interpreting services and immigration services,” said Lozano.
“I think coming to a new country with a new language, different laws or a different culture, it is a process to adapt. You can feel a little bit lost. So it is good to have a safe place to come,” said Lozano.
Library Communications Manager Christina Acosta said, “We wanted to do something with the Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center. We always want to unite with them.”
“The Pieces of My Heart,” and “Because of Mommy Tomi,” are available for check-out at both branches of the Talbot County Free Library.
Reporter Tom McCall contributed to this article.
