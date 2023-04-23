EASTON — Where would we be without coffee — stumbling around in the dark, unable to wake up, cranky? For many people, a world without coffee is just too awful to contemplate.
Join roaster Jay Hudson of Blue Heron Coffee on April 26 or May 3 for deep dive into our national brew. Where does coffee come from, how does it grow, and why do some brews make it seem like you can feel your hair grow?
Hudson answers these and other questions as he takes participants on a journey through Central and South America, looking at the bean that helps us start our day. Hudson will talk about sourcing beans responsibly, working directly with farmers, roasting profiles — including how they are created and put into production. Finally, he’ll fire up the coffee roaster and roast a couple of batches to see how the bean changes through the process. Experience the difference between different types of coffee and different levels of roasting.
Hudson has 30 years of experience providing the finest of beverages across the service industry, taking pride in not only showcasing new and exciting ingredients, but also in their preparation. From choosing a coffee farm, to roasting each bean to its perfect flavor profile, and everything in between, coffee has proved to be an endless path of learning which he has been on since taking over Blue Heron Coffee.
Hudson speaks the language of coffee, providing education but more importantly sharing his passion with others!
“Coffee! Rethinking Your Morning Brew” is one session from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on April 26 or May 3, in person at Blue Heron Coffee, 500 Talbot Street, St Michaels. Cost: $20. To register, visit chesapeakeforum.org.
