OXFORD — Talbot County resident Scott Cohen, a renowned artist, playwright and humanitarian, will share his experiences feeding people in crisis at 5;30 p.m. Friday, April 7, at the Oxford Community Center.
In August 2022, Cohen traveled to a church sanctuary in Western Ukraine. He used his talents to provide food and services for 50 to 75 family members, mostly women and children, who had escaped the east with little but what they could carry. He also cooked and operated a food truck in a nearby village for over a thousand festival attendees celebrating Ukrainian Independence Day. Funds raised were dedicated toward purchasing protective gear for their soldiers at the front lines.
Cohen’s latest venture took him to Mexico, where he’s been living in a convent and provisioning, preparing, and serving between 100-200 meals a day for women and children in the process of emigrating to the United States. He’s learned that while you can do anything you set your mind and will to accomplish, you cannot do everything. So he’s just trying to make this corner of the world a little better for a while by helping people as best he can, he said.
“Scott Cohen’s work is a testament to the power of compassion and generosity,” said Liza Ledford, director of the Oxford Community Center. “His willingness to use his talents and resources to help others is truly inspiring, and we’re thrilled to have him share his insights with our community.”
In addition to cooking, Cohen is an artist and creator of the Life Cube Project, an interactive public art installation that found its inception at Burning Man and has grown to include multiple large-scale installations in cities and museums around the world. http://www.lifecubeproject.com. Scott’s website: http://www.LifeArts.com.
This event is free and open to the public. Doors will open at 5 p.m., and refreshments will be available for purchase.
For more information and to reserve a space, visit the Oxford Community Center website at www.oxfordcc.org or contact the center at 410-226-5904.
