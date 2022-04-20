EASTON — Troika Gallery has announced the opening of a collaborative show, ShoreRivers@Troika Gallery on Earth Day, April 22, 2022. The new exhibit features select Troika artists depicting the waterways of the Eastern Shore, with a portion of sales supporting the clean water advocacy, restoration and education work of ShoreRivers.
“Having never joined forces with a nonprofit of this caliber,” said Troika Gallery owner Laura Era, “Troika hopes that this symbiotic relationship will prove beneficial for both of us. We are expecting an enthusiastic turnout to support this worthy cause. We all love the beautiful Eastern Shore and want to keep its waters clean as we work, travel, play, and — even, as artists — are inspired to paint it.”
“We know that so often art can inspire action,” said ShoreRivers Director of Development Rebekah Hock. “For this reason, ShoreRivers is so pleased to partner with Troika Gallery on this special exhibit of works that evoke the distinctive character of our precious watersheds. We hope the exhibition will serve as an important reminder that our waterways are beautiful, but also vulnerable and worthy of a commitment to their conservation.”
An opening reception, including Q&A with ShoreRivers staff, will take place from 5-7 p.m. Choptank Riverkeeper Matt Pluta will speak about the risks to water quality in the area and the many ways each of us can play a part in ensuring healthy, fishable, swimmable waterways. Light refreshments will be served.
Presenting “The Finest of Fine Art” in historic downtown Easton since 1997, Troika Gallery is the longest-operating gallery on the Eastern Shore. Whether an art collector, art lover, or art browser, Troika Gallery has the friendly ambiance that has cultivated loyal followers. Professional artist and owner Laura Era and Gallery Manager Peg Fitzgerald welcome your visit to browse the collections.
Troika Gallery located at 9 South Harrison Street, is open Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., and Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday by appointment. For more information about Troika Gallery, call 410-770-9190 or visit troikagallery.com.
ShoreRivers is a nonprofit that protects and restores Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration and education. Learn more at shorerivers.org.
