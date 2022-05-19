College names 6 Sophie Kerr finalists; this year's prize is $68K

CHESTERTOWN — The editors-in-chief of three student-run campus publications are among the six finalists for Washington College’s Sophie Kerr Prize, the largest undergraduate literary prize in the country.
They are Isabelle Anderson of Baltimore; Emma Campbell of Annapolis; high school classmates Teddy L. Friedline and Chloe Mello of Greenville, South Carolina; Erica Quinones of Fairplay; and Nicholas Ritter of Waldorf.
Anderson is editor-in-chief of the yearbook “The Pegasus,” Campbell is editor-in-chief of the literary and arts journal Collegian and Quinones is editor-in-chief of the newspaper The Elm.
The prize winner will be announced Friday night, May 20 as the culmination of a ceremony in the Hotchkiss Recital Hall of the Gibson Center for the Arts.
Each of the finalists will read from their work, following an address from 2001 Sophie Kerr Prize winner Stephanie Fowler.
The event, which begins at 7:30 p.m, is open to the public. It also will be livestreamed.
The prize is named for Eastern Shore native and college benefactor Sophie Kerr. As stipulated by Kerr’s will, the prize check itself will be awarded Sunday as part of the college’s 239th commencement.
The cash prize — this year’s prize is $68,292 — is awarded annually to the graduating senior demonstrating the best potential for future achievement in a literary endeavor.
Students within all majors may submit portfolios.
A committee, comprised of full-time faculty in the English Department and the college president, reviews all submissions and makes the final decision.
“The Committee was once again impressed with the range of genres and interdisciplinary areas of study represented in the portfolios submitted for the Prize,” Sean Meehan, English Department chair and curator of the Sophie Kerr Endowment, said in a news release.
The wide gamut of majors — environmental studies, English, studio art, psychology and German — and minors as varied as anthropology, creative writing, journalism, music, public health and political science “reflects the distinctive vigor of writing across the liberal arts and sciences at Washington College,” Meehan said.
“Judging by these portfolios and the promise demonstrated by the finalists, the future of literary endeavors is in very good hands,” he said.
Biographies of the Sophie Kerr finalists:
• Anderson, an English major, served as president of the Writers’ Union, editor-in-chief of The Pegasus and poetry editor of Collegian. She has held internships at the Rose O’Neill Literary House, Creative Media Agency and Yellow Arrow Publishing, a press dedicated to publishing women-identifying writers.
Anderson’s portfolio, centered on themes relating to girlhood, womanhood and misogyny, is made up of poetry, fiction, creative nonfiction and academic writing, and taps into her studies in English and creative writing as well as the fields of sociology and gender studies.
After graduation, Anderson plans to gain work experience in the publishing field before pursuing an MFA.
• Campbell is majoring in English and minoring in creative writing and journalism, editing and publishing.
She served as opinion editor for The Elm, vice president of the Writers’ Union and editor-in-chief of Collegian.
Campbell’s writing portfolio includes creative nonfiction, editorial journalism and short fiction celebrating resilience and exploring fraught human relationships.
After graduation, she hopes to work in book publishing.
• Friedline, an English major and double minor in creative writing and art + art history, was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa honor society and served as acting president of SAGE (Supporting All Gender Experiences) at Washington College.
Their portfolio consists of poetry and academic essays focused broadly on gender identity and presentation, religious topics and literature, among other topics.
• Mello, a multimedia artist, is a double major in studio art and psychology, completing their other thesis on the topic of harm reduction for drug users.
They have interned in the Kohl Gallery since their freshman year.
While they will be interning with Easterseals this summer, they are looking at both the art and psychology fields for careers.
Currently, Mello is completing their Italian dual citizenship to eventually pursue a master’s abroad.
They also enjoy poetry, piano and medical oddities.
• Quinones is a double major in English and German studies and a double minor in European studies and political science. She is a member of Delta Phi Alpha, Phi Beta Kappa and Pi Sigma Alpha honor societies.
At Washington College, she has been a writing consultant in the Writing Center, served as associate editor of Washington College Review (WCR) from 2019-2020 and as editor-in-chief of WCR from 2020-2021.
While Quinones was an active part of the academic student publishing community, her most constant companion was The Elm, where she was editor-in-chief from 2021-2022.
Quinones’ portfolio explores issues of racial justice, LGBTQIA+ rights and representation, queer visibility and grief.
She will pursue a Ph.D. in English literature and certificate in Women and Gender Studies at the University of Delaware beginning this fall.
• Ritter, a first-generation student and English major with a creative writing minor, worked as a poetry reader for Cherry Tree and a student research assistant/web designer for Alisha Knight’s digital humanities project, Putting Them on the Map.
Prior to Washington College, he received his associate degree from the College of Southern Maryland.
A recipient of a Sophie Kerr Promise Grant, Ritter has consistently made the dean’s list while here.
His portfolio includes a myriad of poems largely discussing his personal experiences with various expressions of grief, and selected sections from his Senior Capstone Experience.
This fall he will attend the MFA program at George Mason University, where he will work as a graduate teaching assistant.
