RIDGELY — Around 10 women gathered in a circle at Adkins Arboretum to study the pre-Christian art of pysanky. They used pencils, hot beeswax, glowing candles and colored dyes to create intricate, jewel box like designs on the yolk-filled eggs. This art form comes from the the Carpathian mountains, Ukraine and Poland. It was adopted by the Eastern Orthodox Church and spring became Easter.
“I learned from my mother. She learned by watching her great aunt. I also learned from an enormous and ever growing and incredibly welcoming community online,” said Coreen Weilminster. “I started teaching this craft 10 or 15 years ago. I found it was something I needed for my soul. So I expanded to doing it year round. I have found it to be very Zen for me in times when I have been anxious or stressed, I have pulled out my kistka, which is the tool we are going to use.
“The art form is very pagan. It predates Christianity by a really long time. It is from the neolithic Bronze Age of man. There are no eggs left from that period because they are made of calcium, but pottery exists in regions where pysanky still happens, they have a lot of the same pysanky symbolism on the pottery that we do on the eggs. We know this art form started before written language. The symbols that were put in the eggs were representative of the magic that people at that time found in their day-to-day lives through nature,” she said.
Christianity came along and made the art form its own by weaving Christian symbols into the story. More recently the Bolshevik Revolution tried to stamp out anything regional, wanting to instill a story of everyone being equal under communism.
“When the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia came, they tried to eliminate any kind of regional cultural pieces. They actually made it a crime to do this art. You could be imprisoned and killed for breaking the law and making eggs. It really has been lost in Russia as an art form, but those in Ukraine continue to keep it going. You can find it in countries like Poland, Lithuania, Slovakia and even Persia. These eggs have stood the test of time,” she said.
Then the lesson began. You work on a full egg. You drain it at the end of the process. You don’t paint an egg, you write on it in bees wax with a super hot needle.
Weilminster is a warm and generous educator. She tried to rid the room of doubt from the start.
“I would love for everyone today to abandon the idea that you are not an artist, that you are not a creative person. Everyone of us is creative in different ways,” she said.
The participants sat at a table in a circle and had all their tools in front of them. There was an excited quality of creative engines about to start. Weilminster started them with pencils to draw longitudinal and latitudinal lines on the egg. After these marks were made she guided them to make further linear divisions on the egg’s surface. Quickly art and science and math started to converge on each pysanka’s surface. It looked like medieval stained glass patterns or old drawings of celestial navigation.
All kinds of eggs are used. Even ostrich and emu have been written on. Weilminster said the best eggs are home grown ones or ones from a small farm. They have firmer, smoother surfaces. You could also choose dark eggs to achieve a different look.
Aside from a fertile imagination, the main tool to apply the hot beeswax is the kistka. After heating the metal funnel and stylus in a candle, participants drew with a hot wax pen. The pencil marks served as possible maps to follow and begin drawing in hot wax.
“A kitska is basically a stylus that has a brass funnel at the tip. The brass holds heat and it keeps the wax in it. It has a nice little hole in the bottom where a nice line will consistently come out. The wax will also catch on fire. I have a couple of rules. One: don’t get too attached to your egg. The second rule of pysanky is, if it catches on fire, blow it out,” Weilminster said.
Everybody laughed a little nervously, but there is something about fire that is inherently exciting. They all started to heat up their kistkas, dig into the hexagons of beeswax and start writing on the eggs. The circle of women were intently focused on their white spheres as they began the process.
One could draw anything, but their first eggs were mapped out to follow traditional symbols. For those students that reached working on a second egg, they embarked into more modern territory. The did their own designs. You could do Easter themes or repeating shapes. And that is all before you have chosen one of the vibrant colors to give a dye bath to the egg. The hot wax is all about preserving the egg’s surface from color.
“I promise you will leave here today with one egg that you absolutely love and it will shock you how beautiful it is,” Weilminster said.
