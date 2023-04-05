RIDGELY — Around 10 women gathered in a circle at Adkins Arboretum to study the pre-Christian art of pysanky. They used pencils, hot beeswax, glowing candles and colored dyes to create intricate, jewel box like designs on the yolk-filled eggs. This art form comes from the the Carpathian mountains, Ukraine and Poland. It was adopted by the Eastern Orthodox Church and spring became Easter.

