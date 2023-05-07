Chesapeake College Speaker

ROBBY SHEEHAN

WYE MILLS — Business leader and Chesapeake College graduate Robby Sheehan will deliver the address to graduates at Chesapeake College’s Commencement at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, in the Todd Performing Arts Center.

