ST. MICHAELS — The commissioners of St. Michaels presented a proclamation to the Friends of the Talbot County Free Library on Wednesday, Sept. 14, making St. Michaels Library Day official.
The proclamation states that Oct. 6, 2022, is officially St. Michaels Library Day, and encourages the public to attend the upcoming fundraiser event benefitting the St. Michaels Library. All aboard for the Friends of the Library Sunset Cruise Patriot from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, 213 N. Talbot Street. The cost is $100 per person, which includes one alcoholic beverage. Tickets are on sale at www.tcfl.org.
“The St. Michaels Library not only opens the doorway to a world of knowledge, it also serves as part of the glue that holds our community together,” said St. Michaels Commission President David H. Breimhurst. “I witnessed one small example of this during the height of the pandemic. Everything had been shut down, schools and libraries included. As I passed the library one day, I noticed a group of children assembled outside. They had come because they had no access to the internet at home, but the library link was still active and it provided them a vital connection to the outside world at a time when everyone was isolated at home. Our library is clearly much more than just a collection of books. Its services are multi-faceted and essential to a healthy community.”
A ticket purchase helps the Talbot County Free Library launch the capital campaign to fund the renovation and expansion of the St. Michaels branch. The event will be held rain or shine. Many restaurants will be offering post-cruise dinner discounts. For more information, contact the Friends at tcflfriends@gmail.com.
“The Friends Council has voted to dedicate the proceeds from all of our fundraisers to the campaign to expand and renovate the St. Michaels Library,” said Emilie Knud-Hansen, Friends of the Talbot County Free Library president. “We have done a pretty good job so far this year raising about $20,000 in membership dues and donations, the June Thrill-Seekers Book Sale and our recent ‘Laughs for the Library’ night with the local Improv group Breakfast Conundrum.”
The public can also contribute to the Friends of the Library’s cause by taking a trip around the world at the Easton Library Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30.
“The theme ‘World of Adventure’ really opens the door to all sorts of books and DVD’s that will be on sale,” said Knud-Hansen. “Just about anything can be interpreted as an adventure, so we have books about world history, exploration on earth and beyond, terrific novels with an international flair and non-fiction about historical figures since time began. There are fantastic art books from around the world, not to mention cookbooks representing every nation, and as always, we will have a section dedicated to children of all ages. Prices for everything range from 25 cents to $2.”
