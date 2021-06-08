ST. MICHAELS — The St. Michaels Community Center (SMCC) will host a community block party at Railroad Avenue near Fremont Street on Saturday, June 12.
The block party includes food, drinks and music. The SMCC free event takes place from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at SMCC, with hamburgers, hot dogs, BBQ chicken, drinks and sides on the menu, along with family and kids activities.
The Talbot County Health Department will also offer COVID -19 vaccines to attendees 12 and older. The block party also marks the return of more in-person community events that were canceled during the coronavirus pandemic and all its associated restrictions.
“We’re very excited to return to the core of everything we do,” said interim SMCC Executive Director Trish Payne. “We’re at our best when we are connecting community in meaningful ways, and the return of our annual block party is a great way to expand beyond our food distribution services.” SMCC has provided tens of thousands of bags of groceries and takeout and delivery meals to those in need during the pandemic.
The center also puts on community events as well as programs for children, families and seniors. The nonprofit center relies on donations and revenue from its Treasure Cove Thrift Shop in St. Michaels.
