ST. MICHAELS — The St. Michaels Community Center is seeking donations of new toys, non-perishables, toiletries and household goods.
Charitable donations can be dropped off at Treasure Cove Thrift Shop, 200 Railroad Ave., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and Thursday through Saturday, or directly to SMCC, 103 Railroad Ave., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Suggested donations include toys suited for children of all ages; personal hygiene items, like toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, soap and shampoo; family home care items, like detergent, toilet paper, paper towels, cleaning products and sponges; and food items, like canned chicken, tuna, roast beef, ravioli, pasta, stew, peanut butter, rice, soup, crackers, pudding and fruit cups.
SMCC staff and volunteers will also carry on the tradition of St. Michaels Food Pantry by preparing Christmas meals for pick-up and delivery to those in need. The meals are provided at no charge, with SMCC donors and in-kind donations helping to offset costs through their support. Sign-up for your Christmas meal by emailing Amy Dewitt at amy@stmichaelscc.org or calling 410-745-6073.
The St. Michaels Community Center will host a community Christmas dinner on Wednesday, Dec. 22, at the parish hall of Union United Methodist Church, when staff and volunteers will be preparing 150 meals, all offered at no charge. Donations accepted.
Ava’s Pizzeria and Wine Bar in St. Michaels is donating the hams and turkeys for the dinner, with Awful Arthur’s in St. Michaels donating the side dishes and desserts. More than 100 family baskets will also be distributed at the dinner, all supported by generous donations from local organizations and individuals.
SMCC also hosts community Thanksgiving and Easter dinners each year, as part of its mission to serve, empower, and connect the community.
SMCC provides emergency clothing and household goods through its Treasure Cove Thrift Shop. Donations to the thrift store of gently used clothing, toys, household goods and furniture are gratefully accepted from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Donations to SMCC and proceeds from the Treasure Cove Thrift Shop help the nonprofit provide year-round community programs and services that contribute to the physical, emotional, and social well-being of people from throughout the Bay Hundred area. More information is available at www.stmichaelscc.org.
