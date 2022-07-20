PRESTON — The Community Club of Preston brought its 2021-2022 meeting year to a close with a spring fundraising event and the distribution of funds collected to various community entities, along with awarding scholarships to college bound Colonel Richardson High School seniors.
The club held a Luncheon and Spring Fashion Show on April 30 at the Preston Volunteer Fire Department. The theme of the event, “We Love Our Red, White and Blue,” featured patriotic memorabilia belonging to club members decorating the fire hall. Centerpieces for the tables featured top hats, reminiscent of Abraham Lincoln’s trademark attire, fashioned from painted coffee cans and old records, dressed with red, white and blue ribbon and flowers, were created by club member Sandy Gentry. Lunch was prepared by club members, and the spring fashions were provided by Taylor-Marie. Club members and friends modeled three outfits each as part of the event.
At the club’s May meeting members voted to take proceeds collected from the fashion show event and previous fundraisers and make donations to community groups that offer services to Preston and Caroline County residents. The organizations receiving donations were: Caroline Food for Learning, CASA of Caroline, Channel Marker, Compass Hospice and His Hope Ministries.
The club’s Scholarship Committee announced the recipients of the four scholarships given by the club, continuing a tradition of two decades of awarding scholarships to college bound Colonel Richardson High School seniors. Recipients of the 2022 scholarships were Harleigh Cutchin, Camryn Dennis, Austin Duke Walls and Trae Hopkins. The scholarships were handed out at the school’s Senior Awards Night.
Despite a summer break when the club does not meet, members are getting a head start on fundraising for the 2022-2023 meeting year by holding a Crab Feast Raffle. The winner of the drawing, to be held Aug. 13, will receive a bushel of steamed crabs (donated by Suicide Bridge Restaurant), cheese and crackers and two cases of soft drinks. Tickets are $5 each or may be purchased as a book of five tickets for $20. To purchase tickets for the raffle call 410-673-2952.
If interested in becoming a member of the Community Club of Preston during the 2022-2023 meeting year, please call 410-673-1119.
