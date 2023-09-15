Riverside 18-hole golf course winners at the annual Jacob Sloan Memorial Golf Tournament, held Friday, Sept. 8, at the Queenstown Harbour Golf, from left: Pete Sloan, father of Jacob Sloan; golfer Steve Norcio of Olney; Mary Sloan, Jacob’s mother; golfers John Seguin of Sandy Spring; Jim Smith of Centreville and Sean Hendrie of Chester. This was the second consecutive year this foursome won the tournament.
Lakeside 18-hole winners of the annual Jacob Sloan Memorial Golf Tournament, held Friday, Sept. 8, at Queenstown Golf Link course are pictured. From the left; Pete Sloan, father of Jacob Sloan, golfers Jason Lev, and Christian Smith, both of Queenstown, Craig Beckman of Draydon, and Mary Sloan, Jacob's mother. Wes Lev, the fourth member of the winning team, was not available for the photograph.
Doug Bishop
QUEENSTOWN — The fifth annual Jacob Sloan Memorial Golf Tournament was held at Sept. 8 at Queenstown Harbour Golf, which has a 36-hole golf course, easily being divided into two separate 18-hole course challenges for tournament golfers. Thirty-six foursomes (144 golfers) trekked out to do their best in the competition.
Jacob Sloan tragically died in a car accident when he was only 12. A very unique child, attending Matapeake Middle School as a seventh grader, he was very active, being part of the school’s band and choir. Jake also loved baseball, football, golf, swimming, and looking forward to winning the family’s championship wrestling belt each year!
But he also learned to care for those who appeared to be alone, each day leaving to go to school with a challenge from his parents to “Make a difference today!” If someone was sitting alone on the school bus or at a cafeteria lunch table, Jake would sit with them to make sure they weren’t alone or needed a friend. He had a love and compassion for others at a early age.
Upon his passing, his family created a foundation in his name, supported and funded by the annual golf tournament. The tournament has been so successful over the years, it has raised thousands of dollars which have been gifted to local charities, and people with children in need. Pete Sloan, Jake’s father, reported at this year’s golf tournament, “We’ve been able to award just over 100 grants in Jake’s name.”
“Thank you all so much for making this a great day,” Mary Sloan, Jake’s mother said, “Thank you to our growing number of sponsors, the largest number we’ve ever had. It’s the best tournament we’ve had thus far!”
Participants from 13 different states joined this year’s cause on the course.
Added Pete, “The people who support Jake’s tournament are great people!”.
