EASTON — Talbot County Empty Bowls hosted two seatings for its community dinner on Feb. 25 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Easton, serving more than 250 individuals. The event raised nearly $30,000 from the community through ticket sales, bowl painting and sponsorships from local businesses, foundations and generous individuals. All the funds will be provided to local food pantries that are addressing food insecurity in Talbot County.
Attendees received a meal of soup and bread donated by local restaurants in the bowls created by members of the community. Participating restaurants were Garden and Garnish, Bluepoint Hospitality, Gourmet by the Bay, T at the General Store, Bistro St. Michaels, Hunters Tavern at the Tidewater Inn, Hambleton House, Doc’s Downtown Grille, Pope’s Tavern and Panera.
“We live in a county where you might not expect people to go hungry, but it is happening all around us,” said Amy Jacobs, co-chair of Empty Bowls. “It is truly inspiring to see members of our community come together and be so generous in addressing this challenge.”
Talbot County Empty Bowls reorganized over the past year after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic. While planning for the in-person dinner, the group was able to accept donations throughout 2022 and had already awarded $7,000 just prior to the holiday season. These same organizations will be receiving proceeds from the event: Helping Hands, Tilghman Island Food Pantry; Care Packs; Neighborhood Service Center; Scotts United Methodist Church Pantry on the Go; Harvest of Hope Food Pantry, Easton Church of God; St. Michaels Community Center; and Royal Oak Church/ Bellevue Church. Each of the organizations serves people in need year-round regardless of race or religion.
The global nonprofit organization Empty Bowls has raised millions of dollars for hunger-related causes across the United States and in countries around the world. Talbot County Empty Bowls is an independent, entirely volunteer, grassroots organization working through the Mid-Shore Community Foundation with the twin mission of eliminating hunger insecurity one bowl at a time and raising awareness in the community of this serious and fundamental issue for Talbot County.
For more information, visit the Talbot County Empty Bowls Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TalbotCountyEmptyBowls. Donations continue to be accepted through the Mid-Shore Community Foundation (www.mscf.org).
