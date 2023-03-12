EASTON — Talbot County Empty Bowls hosted two seatings for its community dinner on Feb. 25 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Easton, serving more than 250 individuals. The event raised nearly $30,000 from the community through ticket sales, bowl painting and sponsorships from local businesses, foundations and generous individuals. All the funds will be provided to local food pantries that are addressing food insecurity in Talbot County.

