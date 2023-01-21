CENTREVILLE — Compass will offer a three-day training session virtually for any individuals interested in becoming a patient care volunteer.
HELPING
Compass offers virtual patient care volunteer training
- Angela Price
-
-
- 0
CENTREVILLE — Compass will offer a three-day training session virtually for any individuals interested in becoming a patient care volunteer.
The training session is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 10, 17 and 24. Due to COVID restrictions, the training will take place virtually through Zoom. Volunteers provide company for patients, relieve the primary caregiver for a short period of time, assist with administration duties, or grief services. Compass is always looking for Veterans to assist with the We Honor Veterans program.
“Most often, patient volunteers give companionship to patients by reading, playing cards, or just watching television with them. They also give caregivers a chance to have a much-needed break to tend to other responsibilities,” said Robyn Affron, volunteer manager at Compass. “Occasionally, our patients need some gardening or laundry done, or a quick errand run. Our volunteers provide the added support that our patients and families need during what can be an overwhelming time.”
Topics taught during the training will include an overview of hospice, the process of dying, spiritual care and its place in hospice care, the stages of grief, effective communications techniques, family dynamics, stress management and self-care for caregivers.
Compass relies on more than 200 volunteers of all ages to support its mission, and these individuals volunteer their time in a variety of ways. In addition to patient care volunteers, Compass is currently seeking volunteers for Compass Closet (formerly Estate Treasures), the upscale retail shop whose proceeds help cover uncompensated patient care. Whatever your motivation to volunteer, there is a place for you at Compass, Affron said.
To register or find out more information about becoming a volunteer for Compass, contact Affron at 443-262-4112 or raffron@compassregionalhospice.org. Register by Jan. 23.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.