Compass permanently closes Kent County location

CENTREVILLE — Compass is closing its four-bed Kent County location permanently.
Since March 2018, Compass has had a hospice center in a wing at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.
Compass was leasing a unit on the third floor of the hospital with UM Shore Regional Health.
In August, due to staffing shortages, the nonprofit temporarily moved all of its residential patients to the newly expanded and renovated Barnette Center in Centreville.
While the staffing situation has improved, there are still challenges so the closure has become permanent, CEO Heather Guerrieri said in a written statement Oct. 18.
Since expanding to 10 beds at the Barnette Center, Compass has not needed to use all 14 beds to accommodate current residential patient need, Guerrieri said.
“In order to not overextend our staff, provide the best quality of care for our patients, and do our fiscal due diligence as a nonprofit, we’ve decided to make this change permanent,” she said in the statement.
This means that the tri-county location, the Barnette Center, will care for all of Compass’ residential patients.
Guerrieri said, “At this point, it makes the most sense for us to have our medical team focused and assembled in one location, assuring that our residential patients have the highest quality around-the-clock care.”
When the hospice center opened in Chestertown in 2018, Compass staffed the facility 24 hours a day, seven days a week, while continuing to provide hospice care in private residences, nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
