Compass is hosting a Virtual Patient Volunteer training session from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 10, 17 and 24 via Zoom. Must attend all three days of training. To register, contact Robyn Affron at 443-262-4112 or email raffron@compassregionalhospice.org.
CENTREVILLE — Compass will offer its three-day training session virtually for any individuals interested in becoming a patient care volunteer. This will be the third and final training session for 2021.
The training session is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 10, 17 and 24. Due to COVID restrictions, the training will take place virtually through Zoom. Registration is required and completing the entire class is necessary for volunteers who wish to provide companionship and support to Compass patients and their loved ones in Queen Anne’s, Kent and Caroline counties.
“Most often, patient volunteers give companionship to patients by reading, playing cards, or just watching television with them. They also give caregivers a chance to have a much-needed break to tend to other responsibilities,” said Robyn Affron, volunteer manager at Compass. “Occasionally our patients need some gardening or laundry done, or a quick errand run. Our volunteers provide the added support that our patients and families need during what can be an overwhelming time.”
Topics taught during the training will include an overview of hospice, the process of dying, spiritual care and its place in hospice care, the stages of grief, effective communications techniques, family dynamics, stress management and self-care for caregivers.
For over 35 years, volunteers have remained at the heart of the Compass program.
Compass relies on more than 300 volunteers of all ages to support its mission, and these individuals volunteer their time in a variety of ways including patient care, veteran-to-veteran support, administrative assistance, community education and outreach, assistance with Camp New Dawn, and licensed professionals who wish to donate their time and skills.
Currently, Compass is also seeking volunteers for Estate Treasures, its upscale retail shop. Proceeds help cover uncompensated patient care.
