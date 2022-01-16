CENTREVILLE — Compass will offer its three-day training session virtually for any individuals interested in becoming a patient care volunteer.
Trainings are scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 11, 18 and 25. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the training will take place virtually through Zoom. Volunteers provide company for patients, relieve the primary caregiver for a short period of time, and assist with administration duties or grief services. Compass is always looking for veterans to assist with the We Honor Veterans program.
“Most often, patient volunteers give companionship to patients by reading, playing cards, or just watching television with them. They also give caregivers a chance to have a much needed break to tend to other responsibilities,” said Robyn Affron, volunteer manager at Compass. “Occasionally, our patients need some gardening or laundry done, or a quick errand run. Our volunteers provide the added support that our patients and families need during what can be an overwhelming time.”
Topics covered during the training include an overview of hospice, the process of dying, spiritual care and its place in hospice care, the stages of grief, effective communication techniques, family dynamics, stress management and self-care for caregivers.
Compass relies on more than 300 volunteers of all ages to support its mission, and these individuals volunteer their time in a variety of ways. In addition to patient care volunteers, Compass is currently seeking volunteers for Compass Closet (formerly Estate Treasures), an upscale retail shop that help cover uncompensated patient care through proceeds.
To register or find out more information about becoming a volunteer, contact Affron at 443-262-4112 or raffron@compassregionalhospice.org. Deadline to register is Jan. 31.
