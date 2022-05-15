CENTREVILLE — Grief reactions are often intricate and complex. When you add that your loved one died from an overdose, accidental or not, or death by suicide, it complicates matters. There are myriad emotions that occur when someone dies, but when the death is from an overdose or suicide, the most difficult ones rise to the surface. If you have experienced the death of a loved one from an overdose or substance abuse or suicide your reactions may be unlike anything you have ever experienced. Your feelings and reactions are common in what feels like an abnormal situation or uncharted waters.
If you have experienced these or continue to experience these, please know that the intensity and duration changes over time. Often, understanding the grief process can help you navigate these unchartered waters. Compass’ Grief Services Team would like to invite you to join us for a Grief 101 Workshop, that focuses on the unique grief that surrounds the death of someone who has passed due to a substance overdose or suicide.
Compass is offering two opportunities to participate:
• Kent County Community Center, 11041 Worton Road, Worton, May 24, 6 to 8 p.m. Register by May 20.
• The Barnett Center (Compass),255 Comet Drive, Centreville, June 2, 6 to 8 p.m. Register by May 27.
