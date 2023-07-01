President of Kent Amateur Radio Society (K3ARS), Chris Cote explains how he finds ham radio operators from all over the country. He redesigned this school bus to handle shortwave radio equipment and act as a communications base.
The Kent Amateur Radio Society (K3ARS) is encouraging more people to get involved in ham radio. Want to meet them? You’ll have to call out. From left, their call signs are KC3CUU, KC3CUV, KC3DGX, KE5NJ, and N34XT.
Ham operator from Rock Hall, Neil Andersen, call sign, W3NEA, operates from the spacious camper hooked up to the shortwave bus, handling voice station, one of five stations the Kent Amateur Radio Society sets up for their two day field day exercise.
The Kent Amateur Radio Society (K3ARS) talks to operators from all around the country during field day June 24 and 25, at Massey Air Museum, using large antennas to bounce frequencies into the ionosphere.
Field Day for The Kent Amateur Radio Society (K3ARS) has members working from 2 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday, reaching out to other ham operators around the country with antennas linked to a bus, redesigned to handle shortwave radio.
The Kent Amateur Radio Society (K3ARS) stands proudly behind one of their many antennas set up for field day. From left, Gurnie Jopson, Debby Benner, Sam Crew, Jamie Benner and Chris Cote.
Looming large and sending short wave signals out, two antennas are controlled from a bus designed for that purpose by the Kent Amateur Radio Society (K3ARS).
MASSEY — During the Field Day exercise at the Massey Air Museum last weekend, the Kent Amateur Radio Society, (K3ARS) showed the importance of their work, using their shortwave radio expertise to talk to people all around the world. The American Radio Relay League hosts the event every year.
President of K3ARS, and amateur radio operator since 1968, Chris Cote, said shortwave radio can be the only form of communication during brutal hurricane seasons. An example of this is Hurricane Fiona, where the island of Puerto Rico didn’t have power for more than two weeks, causing an island-wide outage for its 3.3 million people.
“The purpose of this field day is to practice during emergency situations,” Cote remarked.
He proceeded to move up the band, as high pitched squelches or warbled transmissions, finally gave way to a clear message: an operator from Illinois.
They exchanged information — call sign, the number of radio transmitters they’re using. Operating on emergency power, meaning Alpha, Cote relayed. He also gave his location, “MDC,” meaning the Maryland/DC area, the ARRL (The American Radio Relay League) section for this region.
There are 71 geographic sections in the US and its territories according to League’s website.
Field Day lasts 24 hours, from 2 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday. During that time on June 24, Cote and the K3ARS crew tried to contact every zone, including North Florida, or WWA, meaning Western Washington.
If the conditions are right in the ionosphere, Cote said, they can reach all around the world, even to Japan. The low frequency waves travel slow but far as they bounce from satellite to satellite.
The Kent crew displayed enthusiasm, each working a specific station for the five set up, then took a much-needed break with some barbecue.
Cote redesigned his bus to control the two antennas as well as the three radios. He said, not only is the bus convenient for the crew he was with, but it also allows people who don’t usually have a chance to use the antenna, to try it.
Earlier that day, Cote said, some Boy Scouts came out. They tried fun experiments like trying to power a transmitter with a row of potatoes. It didn’t work, Cote said, but they enjoyed it.
Although the first day was overcast, when the sun came out, peaking through the clouds, gleaming off the antennas with the massive, weathered World War II planes as a backdrop, to use a ham radio term, the conditions were just right to send out the message of camaraderie through amateur radio.
Cote and his group encouraged people to look them up with their call signs.
