EASTON — On Sept. 26, the community came together to celebrate the life of Conor Nashold at the fourth annual Conor’s Project Skeet Shoot Tournament. Conor’s Project was organized by his grandfather Rennie Gay in 2017 after Conor died in a tragic pool accident. To honor Conor’s legacy, his family donates the proceeds from the annual event to Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers to help provide swim lessons and educational enrichment programming for local children.
Hosted by the Talbot Rod and Gun Club, this year’s event began with 10 teams competing in the skeet shoot tournament. The Top Squad was Team Bryan No. 2, followed by Team Griffy in second place and Team Brandon in third. They were joined by the individual tournament winners – Tony LeCompte for Top 5 Gun Stand, Maggie Gowe as the Top Ladies competitor and Long Bird winner Brandon Lancaster.
Once the tournament ended, Conor’s family hosted a crab feast that was open to the public. All of the decoys and prizes for the tournament were provided by Jimmy Pierce and Dave Walker. The crabs for the crab feast were donated by GW Hall, and dessert was prepared by volunteers from Critchlow Adkins. At the end of the day, more than $24,000 had been raised to benefit local children.
CACC Executive Director Cristy Morrell and her staff were overwhelmed by the response. She said, “Each year, we are so touched that Conor’s family, their friends, and our community would come out to remember Conor in this way. We get to see firsthand the difference that this funding makes in the lives of children in our community, and it is truly a blessing.”
Conor’s grandfather Rennie Gay, who organizes the event each year, said, “This event means so much to me and my family. We want to thank everyone who participated. We are proud to be able to support Critchlow Adkins and the important work they do in our community.”
Critchlow Adkins is a licensed and accredited child care program that follows Maryland Department of Education curriculum to ensure that children acquire the skills they need to enter school ready to learn. CACC uses its Friends Fund (funded by generous donors from throughout the community) to provide tuition assistance, ensuring that families at all income levels have access.
To learn more about Critchlow Adkins, enroll a child or to make a donation, visit cacckids.org or call 410-822-8061.
