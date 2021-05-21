PORT DEPOSIT — The waterfront trail from Vannort Drive to the Tome Gas House now has a name; The Conrad Promenade.
Port Deposit officially bestowed the name to preserve the legacy of Jack and Diane Conrad and to honor Jack’s memory. Jack Conrad died in October 2020.
“I think it’s wonderful,” Diane said of the celebration luncheon held at Lee’s Landing Monday, which led to the unveiling of a plaque designating the Conrad Promenade. “I only wish he was here to see it. He would have loved it.”
Wayne Tome, former mayor of the town, said the resolution approving the honor was his last official act as he left office in January to take the post as director of the Cecil County Department of Emergency Services.
“I thought about the loss of Jack and all he and Diane did for Port Deposit,” Tome said. “They gave a lot of help to the town and the (Water Witch) fire department.”
While he was a teddy bear of a guy, he was also a straight shooter, as Mayor Bob Kuhs remembers, fondly.
“There were times he’d sit at the council meeting and rail at us,” Kuhs said.
Conrad took the town government to task for its personal property and inventory taxes. He moved the boat sales arm of Tome’s Landing Marina out of town in protest.
In 2006 the town did away with both taxes.
He also spoke up about zoning, public safety and the town’s reputation of being anti-business.
However, the Conrads will be better remembered for their benevolence.
They gifted the Tome Gas House to the town, which is now a visitor center and Northern Map Turtle Education and Research Center in partnership with Towson University. The couple hosted a Poker Run for a number of years to benefit Water Witch Fire Company. That fundraiser allowed the volunteer firefighters to obtain a fireboat and other equipment.
“He didn’t like to toot his own horn but he did a whole lot of things for the town from which we’ve all been able to benefit,” Kuhs said.
That included transforming its waterfront from what the mayor described as “a grimy little industrial town with defunct buildings and cranes ... into a waterfront destination.”
“We owe all of it to Jack and Diane,” Kuhs said.
“This puts a stamp on the legacy of the Conrad family,” Tome said. “All you did for us will live on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.