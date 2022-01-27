OXFORD — Chesapeake Forum and the Oxford Community Center are teaming up to bring the course, "Conversations on Race: An American Dilemma” to the Talbot community. This special three-part program tackles a tough issue in America today with both education and discussion. The program starts Wednesday, Feb. 9, and continues weekly through Feb 23 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the Oxford Community Center.
Liza Ledford, executive director of the Oxford Community Center, said, “The Oxford Community Center is committed to presenting meaningful programs. We are excited to support the efforts of Chesapeake Forum on this important conversation. Our hope is that it brings a new level of understanding race to us all.”
Registration for the course is at www.chesapeakeforum.org. This is a hybrid course. Choose in-person at the Oxford Community Center, Zoom or recording. Masks and proof of vaccination are required for in-person attendance at OCC.
Professor Margaret “Maggie” Andersen, Ph.D., will lead a discussion in Session 1 about “Getting Smart about Race” as she examines the questions: Where does the idea of race come from? How is it related to racial inequalities?
In Session II, Constance “Connie” Morris Hope will address “The Language of Racism” by examining the meaning of concepts often associated with racism — diversity, inclusion, equality, belonging, privilege and unconscious bias.
Part III will conclude the series with a community panel moderated by Chesapeake Forum President Lynn Randle focused on what local organizations are doing to address racial inequality at a local level.
Andersen is the Edward F. and Elizabeth Goodman Rosenberg Professor Emerita at the University of Delaware. She is the author of several books, including her latest, “Getting Smart about Race: An American Conversation.”
Hope is a certified executive coach, facilitator and trainer specializing in leader and organizational development in multicultural workplaces with over 40 years of experience in management, corporate governance and corporate communications in 40 U.S. government agencies, international organizations and in academia.
"We are happy to team with the Oxford Community Center in bringing this subject to the forefront," said Randle. "This course creates clarity regarding the issues and ultimately focuses on how our own community is dealing with them."
She continued, "Chesapeake Forum is known for our ability to tackle complicated subjects that allow us to better understand other perspectives."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.