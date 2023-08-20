EASTON — For the past three years, APG Media of Chesapeake has recognized women in our communities in our annual Women to Watch publication. We invite our readers to nominate leaders in their community, rising stars with outstanding professional accomplishments, amazing mentors and those who inspire others. This year more than 200 women were submitted and recognized on the Mid-Shore.
To continue the momentum and enthusiasm our communities have for the Women to Watch Program, we are excited to present “PIVOT: Conversations to Spark Change,” a summer speaker series that will be held in each of the five counties on the Mid-Shore. Each event will include networking with other community leaders, a light breakfast from a local restaurant, a professional headshot, a Summer Speaker Series beach tote and feature a panel of powerful women leaders discussing their unique story.
The Talbot County event will be held from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the Avalon. A light breakfast will be provided. The panelists are Megan Cook, Easton mayor; Sarah Kilmon, Talbot County communications manager; Jaime Windon, CEO and founder of Lyon Rum; and Kate Richards, client consultant, marketing and brand lead of Hill’s Drug Store Inc and co-founder of Eastern Shore SUP (on-the-water paddling) Community Group. The moderator of the panel will be Beth Anne Dorman, president and CEO of For All Seasons Inc.
Join us for an event designed to inspire, enrich and empower you as a community leader. Tickets are $30. More information on the series, sponsorships and panelists can be found on our Women to Watch page, apgchesapeake.com/womentowatch, or by contacting Kristi English, director of marketing and events for APG Media, at kenglish@chespub.com.
