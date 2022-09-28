JONESTOWN — The congregations of Coppins AME Church and Ross Chapel AME gathered for “Praise in the Park” Saturday at Jonestown Community Park in continuing celebration of Coppins’ 110th anniversary. A white tent, a bounce house and the smoke of a sea trout fish fry filled the air. The two churches near Preston share around 65 congregants.
There were elderly women sitting with canes and toddlers in their arms. Everybody knew each other from church. It felt like a family reunion as many people came to the park on Nelpine Road to celebrate this anniversary.
There was a long line of folding tables with things for sale like jewelry, flamboyant Nigerian fashions and Penny’s barbecue sauce in glass mason jars. There were T-shirts made celebrating a long line of 13 preachers who have lead the flock over the decades. The pastor is the Rev. Jerald R. Graham from La Plata, Maryland.
“I have been a pastor for four years. There are two churches. The Preston Circuit is Coppins AME as well as Ross. With both churches it is 60 people. They alternate churches. The Lord loves us, but one of the hardest parts of the ministry is just making sure you are meeting the needs of people. As a leader and pastor you want to make sure you are ministering to their needs. I am expecting 60 to 70 people here today,” Graham said Saturday.
Disciplined disciples is the church’s mission; it is on the ceremonial gray T-Shirts that they are wearing.
“We are disciplined disciples out here sharing the word of God, walking in the light that people may see Christ in us. That is our big motivation. Loving on everyone we meet and see. Our pastor’s favorite saying is to ‘Love the Hell out of them,’” said Kim Smith, a member of the congregation.
Children got on the merry-go-round as their uncles and grandfathers spun them faster and faster. The kids looked dazed, and the adults pleased. Once the ride was complete, delighted squeals led kids to the dinosaur-topped purple bounce house to have another axis of their internal organs shaken. Their little shoes lay in piles outside the bounce house flap.
Victor Corsi came from Atlanta for the celebration with one of his 20 nieces. He said, “I was a bad kid until Sunday. I was on the church choir. Sunday school. I love coming home. Coppins has always been a church for grandma and grandpop and my mom and pop. We have all have gone to Coppins. It is a blessing to come home. Got to be around Mom.”
His niece Nova Butler, 4, said, “I am dizzy,” after getting off the merry-go-round.
There were two musical offerings. One was DJ Freddy Bishop, aka DJ Wild Tiger, who was also selling fragrant oils on the side. He played gospel, reggae, go-go and R&B. And the sounds of congas and electric piano could be heard from Jazz for Jesus. The conga player was Jason Dinh, and the keys were played by Gene Svehla. The two sources of music swapped every song or so.
Latonnia Bowens, a long time church member, said “Coppins AME Church is our home church right on down the street. Today we are celebrating 110 Years of Praise in the Park. Our church anniversary. Our pastor is a young pastor, so we are looking to get more youth to come out and join the church. It is good news every Sunday.”
Kem Smith said, “We have vendors here today that are selling jewelry; we have barbecue sauce, clothing. We have some African attire that has come straight from Nigeria. It is authentic. The real deal. And we have our first lady, Kimberly Green, who is selling her book. Once they start smelling the fish, they are going to start rolling in. That is our prayer.”
Honorable Master Derick Brumell of Olive Branch Lodge 93 from Denton was working the fish fry and dual grills for gas or charcoal hamburgers or hotdogs.
Mother Mabel, also known as Mabel Friend, said, “I have been a member since ’67. Oh, my goodness, yes, when Kennedy got killed. Everything is different now. Everything. Don’t make this an individual thing. It was a group thing. I was finance secretary. Young people? Communication and attitude. Communication with each other. Work together. People don’t work together no more. At my age there is not much I can do. I can’t get around on my own. Just getting along with other people. If your brother is sick, go see him. Come on, let’s get a sandwich. That is all you have to do.”
Kim Graham, the pastor’s wife, said, “I am an ordained minister. I back him up by doing the women’s ministry and the evangelistic outreach side. I am thrilled we are here and can celebrate 110 years. For Coppins and the rich history that we are blessed to be a part of it. We have fifth and sixth generation families who helped and are still coming back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.