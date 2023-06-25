CAMBRIDGE — The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Kappa Theta Omega Chapter, re-launched its signature scholarship fundraising event, the Debutante Cotillion, this year titled “Becoming.”
The event took place Saturday, May 27, at the Minnette Mills Dick Memorial Hall in Cambridge.
This was the first cotillion since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the chapter to forego its 2021 cotillion event. The AKA-KTO Debutante Cotillion had become a popular bi-annual event, drawing community support from the entire Eastern Shore.
Dr. Zulieka Jarmon-Horsey, supervisor of instruction for Talbot County Public Schools, was the keynote speaker. Her topic was “Becoming,” inspired by the title of former First Lady Michelle Obama’s popular book.
Debutante Braxton Cain of Easton, a rising senior at Easton High School, was escorted by Jonah Aléman. Debutante Da’Neisha Harris of Cambridge, a graduate of Cambridge-South Dorchester High School and college freshman this fall, was escorted by Darnell Matthews Jr.
The young ladies and escorts who participate in the cotillion experience a year-long program that includes field trips, dance lessons, etiquette training and other life-long learning opportunities.
The major highlight of participation for the students is earning scholarship money that will support their postsecondary education.
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Kappa Theta Omega Chapter, located in Easton, serves the five Mid-Shore counties of Talbot, Dorchester, Caroline, Queen Anne’s and Kent. For more information, visit the chapter’s website akakappathetaomega.org/ or Facebook page www.facebook.com/kappathetaomega.
