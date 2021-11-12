EASTON — This month marks the 20th consecutive year that the farmstand owned by Councell Farms along U.S. Route 50 has donated produce to the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul and other charitable organizations in the greater Easton area.
“Because of food donations from thoughtful and generous individuals, such as those at Councell Farms, we are able to help feed more than 500 of our neighbors each month on a year-round basis,” said Kate Mansfield, food pantry manager at SVdP. “Our Society is very grateful to Councell Farms for sharing its bounty with those who have fallen on difficult times and don’t have adequate food to feed their families.”
Fifteen volunteers from SVdP visited the farmstand earlier this month where they packed various types of winter squash into boxes and loaded them onto a SVdP van and a dozen of their personal vehicles. Those boxes were then unloaded at the SVdP pantry in Easton for distribution to those in need.
Melissa Councell Dodd said the family farmstand has been donating produce to charitable organizations since it opened in 1981. “We believe in what St. Vincent de Paul is doing … and are more than happy to help.”
In addition to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Councell Farms also donates produce to local churches, schools, civic organizations, and the Maryland Food Bank.
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is a nonprofit organization staffed entirely by volunteers. From its facility at 29533 Canvasback Drive in Easton, the Society operates a year-round food pantry, provides emergency financial and clothing assistance, and maintains teams of trained advisors to help those in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.