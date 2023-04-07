From left, (row one): Marley Lattea, Lindan Cranwell, Laurie Hill, Elise McWiliams, Ava Millman, Rylie Pierce, Oliver Shaw, Riley Cerrato; (row 2) Cameron Kennedy, Sage Nonemaker, Halle Harper, Taylor Hainey, Keeley Trond, Skylar Hill, Moriah Quarles, Music Director Laura Spies; and (row three) Finn Hasselgren, Kylee Smith, Paris Miller, Gigi Chapman and Tara Foley.
EASTON — The Country School Chorus participated in the Eastern Shore Choral Directors Association Festival on Friday, March 24, at Wicomico High School in Salisbury.
The event showcased the talents of 12 middle school choruses on the Mid-Shore and scores participating choirs in the areas of tone, intonation, diction, technique, balance, interpretation, musical effect and other categories.
The Country School was one of only three schools that received all 1s on a scale of one (Superior) to four (poor). TCS Chorus was adjudicated an overall rating of “Superior,” qualifying it for the Maryland Music Educators Association Large Ensemble Festival.
The regional choral festival provides an opportunity for choral students to perform musical literature for evaluation in large groups. Students and their directors then receive quality feedback about their technique and performance from judges designated by the ESCDA. In order to advance to the state choral festival, choirs must receive all Superior scores from their regional adjudication.
“I am beyond thrilled with the dedication, hard work, and performance of our students,” said Country School chorus director Laura Spies. “I hope this recognition will inspire them to continue a lifelong love of music and singing.”
