The Country School Chorus

From left, (row one): Marley Lattea, Lindan Cranwell, Laurie Hill, Elise McWiliams, Ava Millman, Rylie Pierce, Oliver Shaw, Riley Cerrato; (row 2) Cameron Kennedy, Sage Nonemaker, Halle Harper, Taylor Hainey, Keeley Trond, Skylar Hill, Moriah Quarles, Music Director Laura Spies; and (row three) Finn Hasselgren, Kylee Smith, Paris Miller, Gigi Chapman and Tara Foley.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — The Country School Chorus participated in the Eastern Shore Choral Directors Association Festival on Friday, March 24, at Wicomico High School in Salisbury.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.