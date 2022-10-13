Proclamation

Members of the Board of Directors with Four All SeasonsKamari Collins and Vice President of Philanthropy and Education Lauren Weber (middle) join Queen Anne’s County Commissioners Steve Wilson, Christopher Corchiarino, Jim Moran, Jack Wilson, and Phil Dumenilwith a signed proclamation acknowledging October as Suicide Prevention Month in Queen Anne’s County.

 Photo Courtesy of Beth Malasky

CENTREVILLE — In observance of National Suicide Prevention Month, the Queen Anne’s County Commissioners signed a proclamation on Sept. 27, to adopt and acknowledge October as ‘No Matter What, You Do Matter’ Suicide Prevention Month.

Chesapeake Bay Suicide Rates from 2014 to 2020

Chart shows the rise of suicide rates and attempts that have occurred in the past seven years.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.