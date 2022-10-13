Members of the Board of Directors with Four All SeasonsKamari Collins and Vice President of Philanthropy and Education Lauren Weber (middle) join Queen Anne’s County Commissioners Steve Wilson, Christopher Corchiarino, Jim Moran, Jack Wilson, and Phil Dumenilwith a signed proclamation acknowledging October as Suicide Prevention Month in Queen Anne’s County.
CENTREVILLE — In observance of National Suicide Prevention Month, the Queen Anne’s County Commissioners signed a proclamation on Sept. 27, to adopt and acknowledge October as ‘No Matter What, You Do Matter’ Suicide Prevention Month.
The proclamation came at the request Lauren Weber, Vice President of Philanthropy and Education at For All Seasons Easton. Weber presented to the commissioners their new campaign Ask, Listen, Share where people are encouraged to approach on the Mid-shore “and anyone who reaches this message” with intentions of Asking if you are doing okay, listening non-judgmentally, and sharing resources so they pursue and receive the help that they need.
“What we are hoping is that we can shine a light on the issue of suicide,” she said.
At the beginning of September, The Washington Post published an article highlighting the increase in suicides that have occured on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. William Wan, enterprise writer for the Post and author of the piece told the stories of one family that lost a loved one to jumping off the bridge during the peak of the pandemic, and of a survivor.
Wan reported that during the peak of the pandemic, the number of attempts that occurred at the bridge more than doubled with deaths rising from five in 2019 to eight in 2020 and attempts rising from four in 2019 to 10 in 2020.
The Maryland Transportation Authority reported that from 2014 to 2021, there have been a total of 32 deaths and 33 additional attempts made from the bridge.
“We know that it’s an issue and continues to be an issue and continues to be an issue, and in an era of a mental health crisis, this is something that is really affecting everyone, particularly our teenage population,” Weber said.
In 2019, the Youth Risky Behavior Study conducted by the Center for Disease Control reported one in five Mid-Shore teen expressed they contemplated suicide, with “a number” of them reporting they acted on those thoughts through some form of self-harm.
Weber says there is also a lot of interplay with substance abuse disorders, depression, and anxiety when it comes to these statistics, acknowledging the QAC Goes Purple decorations in the boardroom.
Numbers have declined at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge — with there only being two reported deaths and attempts to date this year — however, Weber said that in the U.S., as of 2020, 49,000 people have lost their lives to suicide.
“I think that people need to remember that while suicide effects adults and the youth, the youth have a different outlook, so adults we have the benefit of perspective we are able to see that life has ups and downs and things can get better , the youth live in that moment so, make sure you’re talking to your kids to see how their doing and ask to check in on their friends,” Commissioner President Christopher Corchiarino said.
