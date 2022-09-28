PRESTON — Positive Strides Therapeutic Riding Center was founded 40 years ago by Sandy King and Jessie Browne in order to combine their passions for horses and helping people. It was known as Talbot Special Riders for many years and served a small group of riders with special needs in the Talbot County area. As the need for equine-assisted activities and therapies grew, the organization grew to serve adults and children in Caroline, Dorchester, Talbot and Queen Anne’s counties.

