CRHS students inducted into National Arts Honor Society

FEDERALSBURG — Ten new members were recently inducted into the Colonel Richardson High School National Arts Honor Society. These student artists were chosen based on outstanding ability and an interest in art.
Newly inducted members are: Tatum Cecil, Harleigh Cutchin, Kaylyn Wooters, Ally Taylor, Emily Burke, Molly Coughenour, Katie-Ann Daisey, Clarissa Peugh, Annie Phillips, and Bobby Schmick. Current members Daniel Banko and Seana Stallings assisted in the ceremony.
At the ceremony, CRHS art teacher and NAHS sponsor Victoria Donovan explained that students achieve membership status in many ways. For example, they held two virtual paint night fundraisers for the community. These two events brought in 38 painters and raised close to $500. With these funds, students organized and held a Winter Art Contest and awarded 11 gift card prizes to the CRHS student winners.
Students also started their own permanent collection of artwork, which will include works of art purchased from Colonel seniors. The Chapter plans to purchase a new piece of art each year that will be framed and permanently hung in the hallway leading to the art rooms. Not only does this support Colonel art students but also shares their art with future students for years to come.
Donovan also said that last spring, the Chapter created its very first school mural, which depicted a girl sitting under a lemon tree and the words “When life gives you lemons …”. This was chosen because it was the school’s 2020-2021 theme, and they wanted to remember the challenges and unexpected blessings of that year in a positive way.
The National Art Honor Society was started in 1978 to inspire and recognize students who have shown outstanding ability and interest in art. It is a distinguished group of 58,000+ outstanding art students who gain peer recognition, leadership opportunities, personal growth, college and career preparation, and an unmatched sense of camaraderie. The NAHS is committed to promoting volunteerism through visual arts, developing the potential of students involved in the arts, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of students.
