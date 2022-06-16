Winds of violence

carry the dark plumes of smoke

and the ragged orange

of fiery blazes

that pour upward

from bombed-out buildings

and reservoirs of gas,

in ghastly explosions,

across a now ragged landscape

of rubble,

and ruin.

The ruthless pursuit

of a people

striving to stay free

brings the world

to the edge of cryptic imbalance,

teetering on tiptoe,

till nations,

one by one,

revive the will to work

in unity of purpose.

But the paths to peace

are strewn with pain.

We cling to slippery slopes.

And then the earth quakes,

and cleaves,

waiting for us to take a side

and solidly stand firm,

for freedom's sake.

Pat Gipe Lesnoff

Federalsburg

