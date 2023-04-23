Critchlow Adkins honors donors with room dedication

From left, top row, Fayette Engstrom and CACC Executive Director Cristy Morrell, bottom row, CACC School Age Site Director Keieve Colbert and Bob Engstrom. Also pictured are two students from the Critchlow Adkins School Age Site.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — On March 23, Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers hosted a room dedication ceremony at their new School Age Site. The site, which is part of Easton Elementary School’s campus, opened during the 2020-2021 school year. With the event having been delayed due to the pandemic, attendees were eager for the opportunity to tour the two beautiful classrooms and recognize honorees Fayette and Bob Engstrom and Eleanor and J. Thomas Requard.

