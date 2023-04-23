Critchlow Adkins honors donors with room dedication

From left, top row, Fayette Engstrom and CACC Executive Director Cristy Morrell, bottom row, CACC School Age Site Director Keieve Colbert and Bob Engstrom. Also pictured are two students from the Critchlow Adkins School Age Site.
EASTON — On March 23, Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers hosted a room dedication ceremony at their new School Age Site. The site, which is part of Easton Elementary School’s campus, opened during the 2020-2021 school year. With the event having been delayed due to the pandemic, attendees were eager for the opportunity to tour the two beautiful classrooms and recognize honorees Fayette and Bob Engstrom and Eleanor and J. Thomas Requard.
Attendees included local dignitaries Easton Mayor Robert C. Willey and Easton Town Council President Megan Cook, as well as current and past members of the Critchlow Adkins Board of Directors. Executive Director Cristy Morrell spoke about the importance of CACC’s partnership with Talbot County Public Schools, noting that, because the site is located directly in the elementary school, children can move seamlessly and safely from child care to school and back.
She explained how a generous donation from the Engstroms was crucial in helping CACC qualify for the necessary Maryland funding to make the project possible.
Morrell said, “We are so very grateful for Fayette and Bob’s belief in CACC’s mission and financial support of this project. It is one of the reasons we were able to build this fabulous site.”
When asked about their involvement, Fayette Engstrom said, “We feel that Critchlow Adkins is such an important part of the whole of Talbot County and are glad that we can help support it.”
Morrell further recounted how at the start of the pandemic, Critchlow received an extraordinary gift from the Requard Estate ensuring that Critchlow could retain its staff and continue its programs during such uncertain times.
Michael Brennan, a friend of the Requards, said, “Eleanor always understood the critical importance of early childhood education and made it her life’s work as an elementary school teacher in Baltimore County, where the superintendent actually put her in charge of implementing the county-wide kindergarten program in the public schools. She greatly admired the work done by Critchlow Adkins and affirmed that belief by making a substantial bequest to Critchlow in her will.”
Morrell finished by praising the dedicated village of donors and supporters who have made it possible for Critchlow Adkins to provide exceptional, affordable child care in Talbot County for more than 50 years. After the ceremony, guests enjoyed refreshments and joined Critchlow students in a series of fun STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math) activities.
Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers is a nonprofit organization with the mission is to provide quality, financially accessible child care in a nurturing, diverse, safe and enriching environment. CACC offers year-round preschool, pre-K through 5th grade before- and after-school care, and summer camp programs at five sites located throughout Talbot County.
To learn more, enroll your child, or make a donation, visit www.cacckids.org or call 410.822.8061.
