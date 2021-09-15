EASTON — Out of an abundance of caution, Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers has decided to postpone its 50th Anniversary Celebration event. The evening, which was originally scheduled for Sept. 30, has been moved to April 28, 2022, and will still be held at The Oaks Waterfront Inn in Royal Oak.
Event organizers had been watching the COVID numbers carefully as the celebration drew closer and they decided that a postponement would be the best way to ensure the safety of CACC’s supporters and the community at large.
Executive Director Cristy Morrell said, “At Critchlow Adkins, the health and well-being of this wonderful community has been our top priority for 50 years. As an essential service in Talbot County, we know that we cannot shut down, so we remain flexible at all times in order to adapt to and overcome any obstacles we may face.”
She added, “While we had hoped to celebrate this wonderful occasion this fall, by postponing, we feel that this decision truly honors the legacy of our founders. It puts into action those principles upon which our organization was founded.”
Critchlow Adkins will reach out to ticket holders in the near future with information about the options that are available to them.
Those who are still looking for a way to celebrate and support Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers this month can attend Conor’s Project Skeet Shoot on Sept. 26 at the Talbot Rod and Gun Club.
In addition to the annual Skeet Shoot Tournament — organized and hosted by Rennie Gay in honor of his grandson, Conor Nashold, who passed away in 2017 – a crab feast has been added to the festivities this year. The crab feast begins at 3 p.m. and features crabs, drinks and desserts.
Tickets are $40 per adult, and children under the age of 12 eat free. All proceeds from the event support CACC’s swim lessons and educational enrichment programs.
Visit www.cacckids.org to register for the tournament or purchase tickets to the crab feast.
