Critchlow Adkins welcomes four new board members

EASTON — Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers recently welcomed Christine Davis, Karen Fisher, Kimberly Kastel and Rebecca “Bicky” Warrington to its Board of Directors. Each new member brings their own unique talents and experience to CACC, a nonprofit organization that provides quality, affordable, educational child care in a nurturing, safe and enriching environment.
Christine Davis lives in Dorchester County with her husband Andre and their two sons. She has been an educator for 23 years, having spent the last 18 working with Talbot County Public Schools. Christine wears many hats — as the curriculum supervisor for ESOL, world languages and library-media, the Title III grant manager, and equity facilitator. When Davis’ children, who are now college and high school ages, attended CACC in St. Michaels Site, she served on its Parent Advisory Board.
Karen Fisher lives in Talbot County with her husband Michael. She is a retired nurse practitioner with Digestive Health Associates in Easton. Fisher graduated from Augustana College, and then attended the University of Virginia for her MSN, and the University of MD for her CRNP. She has served on the boards of St. Mark’s Pre-School, The Country School, BAAM, and the Parent Advisory Board TCPS. Fisher has been a co-producer for Easton High School musicals and served on the Vestry and as a Vestry’s Warden for Christ Church, Easton. Most recently, she served as a volunteer vaccinator for Shore Regional Health during COVID.
Kimberly Kastel currently resides in Royal Oak with her husband, Michael. She has been in the banking industry for 30 years and is a vice president and branch manager for Shore United Bank. Kastel is a past member of the St. Michaels Rotary, Character Counts volunteer, soccer coach for Talbot Parks and Recreation and past director of the Talbot County Chamber of Commerce. She has been actively involved as a volunteer with the CACC St. Michaels Site for over 12 years before joining the Board.
Bicky Warrington resides in Talbot County with her husband Dan. She is the owner and a stylist at Shapers Hair Salon in Easton. She completed her professional training at the Paul Mitchell Cosmetology Academy. Bicky and Dan have been giving back to the community for over 30 years through their annual Poinsettia Sale. Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers has been a beneficiary of this fundraiser for the past two years and was chosen to receive the proceeds from this year’s event, as well.
“We are thrilled to welcome Christine, Karen, Kimberly and Bicky to CACC’s leadership team,” said Critchlow Adkins Board Chair James Redman. “They have already made such a difference for the families we serve, and we look forward to continuing to work with them to build brighter futures for local children!”
CACC offers year-round preschool programs, pre-K through 5th grade before- and after-school care and summer camp programs. Critchlow Adkins also provides literature based educational enrichment programming through its innovative STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) activities. These fun projects teach children of all ages to use critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills, and instill in them a love of learning through play.
To learn more, enroll your child, or make a donation, visit cacckids.org or call 410-822-8061.
