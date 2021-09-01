FEDERALSBURG — A lot of love was spread around at the Federalsburg Hobby Fair on Saturday, Aug. 28, because the exhibitors love their hobbies, and the attendees loved seeing them.

The Federalsburg Museum proved to be the ideal venue to showcase the Hobby Fair, as there were 27 exhibitors with their favorite hobbies, and 92 people attended from several counties.

Webster defines a hobby as a pursuit outside one’s regular occupation engaged in for relaxation. Treasures of one’s pastimes were on display on 27 long tables, in several large rooms.

Hobbies ran the full gamut from time-worn, valuable catchers’ mitts to Betty Boop memorabilia. Time honored military helmets, glassware, antique tins, colorful artwork, delicate bird carvings and heartwarming belongings shared with others. Every hobby had a story with more stories to be told.

There was intergenerational sharing as evidenced by a grandfather with his grandsons showing thumbs up for several of the exhibits and citing their favorite aspects of the Fair. The Hobby Fair was organized by the Federal Historical Society.

