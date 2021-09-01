John Liszewski of Preston displays a large group of his paintings dealing with soldiers who had fought in wars for the U.S. and also many depicting farming subjects. One of his more colorful was this one of a Farmall tractor.
John Liszewski of Preston displays a large group of his paintings dealing with soldiers who had fought in wars for the U.S. and also many depicting farming subjects. One of his more colorful was this one of a Farmall tractor.
Marjorie Scott, a former art teacher at Colonel Richardson High School, shows off her collection of colorful art work during the Hobby Fair Saturday, Aug. 28, in Federalsburg.
PHOTO BY LINDA EVANS
A collection of military helmets and uniforms, including World War I and II, American, German and Iraqi helmets, is one of the impressive collections at the Hobby Fair.
PHOTO BY LINDA EVANS
Betty Ballas shows her collection of Betty Boop memorabilia during the Hobby Fair.
PHOTO BY LINDA EVANS
Zoe Durando and her sister Kalei are winners of the Youth Division. Here they are showing off their awards with Barton Johnson of the Federal Historical Society,
PHOTO BY LINDA EVANS
Bobbie Wright of Hurlock is the winner of the Adult Division at the Federalsburg Hobby Fair on Saturday, Aug. 28.
PHOTO BY LINDA EVANS
John Liszewski of Preston displays a large group of his paintings dealing with soldiers who had fought in wars for the U.S. and also many depicting farming subjects. One of his more colorful was this one of a Farmall tractor.
PHOTO BY LINDA EVANS
Tony Gianninoto of Denton, right, displays his collection of baseball mitts and gloves that he has collected since his teenage years.
PHOTO BY LINDA EVANS
John Liszewski of Preston displays a large group of his paintings dealing with soldiers who had fought in wars for the U.S. and also many depicting farming subjects. One of his more colorful was this one of a Farmall tractor.
FEDERALSBURG — A lot of love was spread around at the Federalsburg Hobby Fair on Saturday, Aug. 28, because the exhibitors love their hobbies, and the attendees loved seeing them.
The Federalsburg Museum proved to be the ideal venue to showcase the Hobby Fair, as there were 27 exhibitors with their favorite hobbies, and 92 people attended from several counties.
Webster defines a hobby as a pursuit outside one’s regular occupation engaged in for relaxation. Treasures of one’s pastimes were on display on 27 long tables, in several large rooms.
Hobbies ran the full gamut from time-worn, valuable catchers’ mitts to Betty Boop memorabilia. Time honored military helmets, glassware, antique tins, colorful artwork, delicate bird carvings and heartwarming belongings shared with others. Every hobby had a story with more stories to be told.
There was intergenerational sharing as evidenced by a grandfather with his grandsons showing thumbs up for several of the exhibits and citing their favorite aspects of the Fair. The Hobby Fair was organized by the Federal Historical Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.