PRESTON — Emmie Mills is a 4-year-old Preston girl who has a rare genetic disorder, Bardet Biedl Syndrome. Her parents James and Courtney Mills recently organized the Cruisin’ with Emmie Car Show and Silent Auction to raise awareness and support research into BBS.
The fundraiser was held at the Preston carnival grounds on Oct. 15 and raised $26,000 for the Bardet Biedl Syndrome Foundation, according to Emmie’s grandfather Bill Edwards of Hurlock.
According to a handout at the fundraiser, “Bardet Biedl Syndrome is a rare genetic disorder with highly variable symptoms which may include retinal degeneration, obesity, reduced kidney function, polydactyly (extra digits of the hands or feet) among many other features.”
The handout said more than 20 genes are associated with BBS, but the underlying cause of the disease is malfunction of primary cilia, which cells use to communicate. BBS is a disease of the cilia, it said.
The disorder is so rare only about 3,000 people in the United States and Canada have been diagnosed with it, said Courtney Mills. While lots of people know about illnesses like breast cancer or heart disease and millions of dollars go to their research, very few people have heard of BBS, and as a result, little research is being funded. They wanted “to try to help bring awareness and raise funds for research.”
Mills said they attended a conference in Philadelphia over the summer where they learned more about the condition and its symptoms and met other families affected.
While genetic testing for BBS has improved, symptoms and their severity are more diverse than earlier thought, the handout said. “For example, while some people with BBS lose most of their vision by their mid-teens, others have maintained enough vision to drive into their 30s.”
One positive note, Mills said, the FDA just approved a drug to help with the obesity.
To learn more about BBS, go to www.bardetbiedl.org. A Cruisin’ with Emmie Facebook page also has been created where people can follow Emmie’s battle with BBS.
