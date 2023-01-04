Book donation

From left, Jo Ann Staples, Willie Woods, Debby Bennett, Jerry Seiler and Cheryl Smith.

 PHOTO BY CODY THOMPSON

DENTON — On Wednesday, Dec. 21, Jerry L. Seiler, Jo Ann Staples and Cheryl Smith of the General Perry Benson Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution presented Debby Bennett, executive director of the Caroline County Public Library, with three copies of the children’s story entitled, “The Story of Mr Thomas Carney: A Maryland Patriot of the American Revolutionary War,” by Steven Xavier Lee. Also present was Dr. Willie Woods, president of the Caroline County Branch of NAACP.

