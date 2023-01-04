DENTON — On Wednesday, Dec. 21, Jerry L. Seiler, Jo Ann Staples and Cheryl Smith of the General Perry Benson Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution presented Debby Bennett, executive director of the Caroline County Public Library, with three copies of the children’s story entitled, “The Story of Mr Thomas Carney: A Maryland Patriot of the American Revolutionary War,” by Steven Xavier Lee. Also present was Dr. Willie Woods, president of the Caroline County Branch of NAACP.
The presentation was held by the Thomas Carney historical marker on the grounds of the Caroline County Circuit Court House in Denton. While fiction, this story is based on the true story of Thomas Carney, who was a lifelong resident of Caroline County and an American Revolutionary War patriot. The author dedicated his story to the thousands of Maryland African American patriots who served in the American Revolutionary War.
The General Perry Benson Chapter dedicated their donation of these three books in memory of Helen “Betty” Seymour, who researched the personal history of Thomas Carney and was instrumental in getting the historical marker dedicated to him placed on the Court House property.
Woods stated, “The copies of the book on the life of Mr. Thomas Carney donated to the Caroline County Public Library by the DAR-GPB Chapter will be a great addition to the children’s book collection. Not only does the book tell a story that is enlightening and inspirational, but also it will help keep the memory of this great American war hero alive as it also elevates awareness of the rich multi-cultural history in Caroline County and of contributions by African Americans and all racial populations in the county to that history.”
