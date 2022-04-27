Members of the General Perry Benson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently held their April meeting. From left to right: Janice Ernst, Lou Doll, Suzanne O’Donnell, Cheryl Smith, Sandra Wilbanks, Andrea Shoener, Libby Hinson and Jerry Seiler, Regent.
Tom Shephard of Sherwood was the featured guest at the April meeting of the Daughters of the American Revolution’s General Perry Benson Chapter. Shephard shared his 20 years of beekeeping experience with the chapter.
Members of the General Perry Benson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently held their April meeting. From left to right: Janice Ernst, Lou Doll, Suzanne O’Donnell, Cheryl Smith, Sandra Wilbanks, Andrea Shoener, Libby Hinson and Jerry Seiler, Regent.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Tom Shephard of Sherwood was the featured guest at the April meeting of the Daughters of the American Revolution’s General Perry Benson Chapter. Shephard shared his 20 years of beekeeping experience with the chapter.
NEWCOMB — The General Perry Benson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently held their April meeting at the Benson Family Cemetery on Station Road in Newcomb. Chapter members volunteered to spruce up and mulch the cemetery flowerbeds and the chapter’s cemetery preservation chair, Andrea Shoener, arranged for the delivery of mulch through Preston Peper, director of Talbot County Parks and Recreation.
On April 17, the General Perry Benson Chapter celebrated its 57th anniversary as a DAR chapter serving Maryland’s Upper Eastern Shore.
Tom Shephard of Sherwood was the featured guest at the meeting. Shephard shared his 20 years of experience and knowledge of beekeeping to chapter members, teaching members all about queen bees, drones and worker bees. Sherwood explained the different types of bees, what their tasks are in their community of bees and how bees benefit society through their pollination of flowers and crops. Bees also produce many useful products including honey and beeswax.
For more information about membership in the DAR and the chapter’s efforts to promote preservation, education, patriotism and conservation, contact jseiler@mddar.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.