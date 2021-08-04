CAMBRIDGE — Young artists spent the week of July 12-16 at Church Creek completing projects under the direction of DCA and Wednesday Morning Artists instructor Robert Gladney and other volunteers.
“Art in the Park” brought creative arts experiences to four communities. The program traveled with supplies and instructors to one location each week from 10 a.m. to noon. The four Dorchester County park locations were in Hurlock, East New Market and Cambridge, with the final week at Church Creek.
For information on other Summer Arts Programs and Camps sponsored by the Dorchester Center for the Arts, visit www.dorchesterarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.