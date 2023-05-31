CAMBRIDGE — Adventure awaits when Kalmar Nyckel, the tall ship of Delaware, returns to Cambridge Friday, June 2 to Sunday, June 4.
Kalmar Nyckel is a full-scale replica of the merchant ship that brought Swedish settlers to North America in 1638. The ship will dock at Cambridge Yacht Basin, 2 Yacht Club Drive, to offer two-and-a-half hour sails twice daily during her visit.
“As we celebrate the 25th anniversary of Kalmar Nyckel’s commissioning and her 25th sailing season, we are excited to return to the beautiful port of Cambridge for the first time in four years,” said Cathy Parsells, executive director of the Kalmar Nyckel Foundation.
Captain Lauren Morgens will pilot the tall ship during its stay in Cambridge. This will be Morgens’s first voyage to Cambridge.
“Delaware has the coolest tall ship,” Morgens said. “I thought so in 2004, and I’m still here.”
Morgens, 43, began her career with the ship in 2004 as chief mate and stepped up to captain in October 2006.
“it is a wonderful, overwhelming, beautiful, complicated ship with a delightful volunteer crew,” Morgens said. “It’s difficult. It’s fun. She never gets boring. She’s incredibly complicated, which I love.”
“The crew is “always training, but are also wonderfully dedicated to really understanding the ship and being good at it,” she said.
Day sails on the Kalmar Nyckel offer a unique, hands-on experience where adventure and education come together.
Visitors can haul lines, set sails and hear tales from the crew, or simply relax and enjoy the ship. Kids will enjoy a scavenger hunt and pirate story (costumes welcome).
Tickets are limited and available online at KalmarNyckel.org/explore or by calling 302-429-7447 for $65 per adult and $40 per child 12 and younger. Advance reservations are highly recommended. The schedule is weather dependent.
The sailing schedule is 1 to 3:30 p.m. and 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 2; 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3; and 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 4.
Captain Lauren Morgens and her volunteer crew are ready to create a special experience for the whole family. The ship is also available for private sails and dockside parties.
Kalmar Nyckel’s 2023 schedule includes visits to Norfolk Harborfest; Yorktown, Virginia; Historic New Castle, Delaware; Village of Greenport, Long Island, New York; Bristol, Pennsylvania; and Downrigging Weekend Tall Ships Festival in Chestertown.
Kalmar Nyckel is a full-scale replica of the Swedish merchant ship from the 1638 expedition that founded the colony of New Sweden in present-day Wilmington, Delaware.
The ship has professional officers and a crew of 200 trained volunteers who help maintain, sail and teach its programs. No experience is required, and volunteers come from across the country and the globe.
Launched in 1997, Kalmar Nyckel serves as an ambassador for the State and offers people of all ages a variety of sea- and land-based recreational and educational experiences.
The Kalmar Nyckel Foundation is a nonprofit, volunteer-based educational organization, that built, owns and operates Kalmar Nyckel.
KNF delivers educational field trips, classroom programs, festivals and events for all ages each year. For details on Kalmar Nyckel charters, volunteer opportunities and the Tatiana and Gerret Copeland Maritime Center visit KalmarNyckel.org, call 302-429-7447, and follow Kalmar Nyckel on Facebook and Instagram.
